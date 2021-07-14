Breaking the tumbler of a monotonous life, Hriday Arora pens down his thoughts

Can you recall a time when you felt purposeless, or aimlessly floating through life? Maybe just kill time till you find something productive to do or something to entertain you. A few might be thinking “hey that was me yesterday or the day before”, for others it could have been a month ago, or a year at a stretch. Sometimes you just aren’t feeling the best –it might be fatigue, mental burnout, lack of motivation, or the dreaded combination of these brigadiers of unproductivity. When such a situation occurs where your mind has basically taken a day off, it is difficult to push through this barrier of laziness, but nevertheless, we owe ourselves to try.

Our mind is very unusual and complex, on one hand inarguably a mind is a powerful resource to have but it is a relentless one you see. Every time we add a chore on the to-do list or an assignment to the begrudgingly huge pile of the ones we already have, our brain thinks “That’s a lot of work”, having no idea where to start doesn’t help either.

Hacking down on this huge work-shaped monster without having any order is a mammoth task where one could argue the odds are already against you. In a study, it was found acute stress was actually helping increase productivity, as it were the voice in the back of our mind sounding all the sirens due to the anxiety on the incompletion of the task as if almost to say “get on with it now” was a factor in getting us up and finishing the task.

On the other hand, chronic stress was found to be the exact opposite of it, pulling you down bit by bit into a pit of unproductivity. Speaking from personal experience, procrastination is not a pretty sight; writhing away bit by bit every day with little to no energy or motivation to even get up, your voice getting smaller and smaller day by day till what remains can merely be called a husk of the man you once were.

Pulling out of this cycle, attempting to relight the dimming candle in your mind with curiosity again; might take multiple attempts and call out for help, but once you’re ready to get out of it and have assembled enough strong will to do so then you truly have come from the clutches of despair as a new person indeed, a person ready to conquer their tasks, a person ready and geared up to fight the monster himself.

They however do not relapsing is, to take it slow easing into it, you could choose to see it as the war, up before the fight; it is necessary to stay away from the clutches of chronic stress, and sometimes we might just not notice it creeping up on us. It is important to reach out, to have someone snap you out of it. A point to remember is any task when broken down into pieces won’t look so intimidating. The strategy to follow is quite effective as long as you are ready to make it rationally.

Having a keen interest in writing, this opinion piece is written by a high school student, Presidium school Gurugram- Hriday Arora. The young author is compassionate about giving his opinions and likes to share his personal experiences with the world through his writings.

