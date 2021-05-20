Brides flock to Harsimran’s Ambre Bridal Studio for dream wedding trousseau

What does a would-be bride think of first thing after her wedding date is finalized? Of course, her wedding trousseau! Bridal wear designer Harsimran Arora understands that perfectly. Her creative instincts and market needs inspired her to launch her own clothing brand named ‘Ambre Bridal Studio’ of which she is Founder & Creative Director. Based out of Punjab for now, Harsimran’s couture venture is the first choice of brides for eclectic and exclusive wedding clothes.

Ambre Studio was launched in 2015, and today, it has made Harsimran’s name synonymous with bridal clothes. In fact, her client’s credit Harsimran with having revamped as well reshaped the idea of contemporary Indian outfits, not just in context of different styles of Indian weddings, but also in wake of staying true to the roots. Speaking about her designs, Harsimran says, “My creative vision aims for the skies but are rooted in the inherent glamour and royal heritage for which our country is known all over the world. I would call my designs representative of the past, present and future, because I want to be known as the best bridal-wear designer in the country.”

Her clients describe her style as a personified imperfection of human body. She creates designs that suit individual personalities, rather than look like assembly-line productions in different colors. Ethnic ensembles are her strength and the underlying theme is traditional sophistication. She makes good use of aari, zardozi, micro stones, beads as well as cut dana. She meets the brides, learns about their life story and what they want in their bridal wear, and then gets down to meticulously weave their dream into the most surreal bridal lehenga. Harsimran usually goes for a unique blend of various fabrics, shades, embroideries, etc, which keep each lehenga unique and exclusive.

However, apart from the traditional wear, Harsimran is also an expert in designing outfits for cocktails or reception parties. Glitz and glam, haute couture or prêt-à-porter – she choose the theme based on what the client wants. While describing her favorite design among all that she creates through the day, Harsimran says, “It would be a quintessential Pakistani styling with an expressive Indian soul.” In other words, the best of both worlds under one roof!

However, a very important aspect of Harsimran’s life is the number of initiatives that this talented designer takes up in order to revise embroidery and types of textiles in the country as well as look after the welfare of craftsmen who are indulging in these crafts.

