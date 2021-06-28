British film and TV actress Demi Mann stuns in crop top

Demi Mann, who is a talented beautiful British Indian actress has lead TV & Film roles in Emergency LA, Spirit 7, Starblessed, and Astral Princess looks sensational in white crop top & skirt, talks about fashion.

“I am a bit of a clothes and shoes horse, I wasn’t when I was younger, but in university, I developed a taste for quality, and it’s taken off from there.” Culturally, Demi wasn’t allowed to wear certain clothing styles. “I felt left out because of that and to develop my personal style I had to overcome what I felt. I am a much more confident person now.”

Demi’s dreamy style has been inspired by her mother and Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and The City and also Penelope Cruz. Her desire to feel glamorous and magical matches her energetic charming personality and disposition. “I love Jimmy Choo’s! I slip on a pair of sparkly heels and I just feel so empowered. When I wear them on red carpet events, I feel like a princess,”. Glamorous television and films have a style that she appreciates. “My very first Jimmy Choo’s are silver with a platform and a stiletto heel.They are fascinating, they sparkle, go with everything. I wore them to the Critics Choice Awards and on other red carpets as well and they are great and easy to wear.”

Sometimes to feel glamorous, all you need is something simple that makes you feel great about yourself and for Demi, that can mean a little black dress emulating Audrey Hepburn’s class and intrigue in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. “I love silk slip dresses too, I have this classic one from the brand Nili Notan, it’s navy full length silk dress, It fits just right. I wore it to the Hollywood Independent Film Festival Awards on the red carpet.

A number of other designers that Demi loves are Julien Macdonald, Sandeep Khosla, Ralph Lauren, Christian Dior, and Are You Am I. “I also love Manish Malhotra! Amongst his designs, the cocktail sarees are my favorite. They are sequineed to the gods, it’s timeless Indian couture. It’s simplicity and elegance with beautiful chiffon materials; I love his cult classic sarees, and would love to wear his design on the red carpet”.

With Demi’s glamorous job, she has a very popular Instagram account with over 130K followers. She gets to partner with a lot of people that give her clothes to model on her account. “It would be great if I could keep all the clothes from the films and television series I’ve been on. “But, I’m very grateful that I get to collaborate with clothing companies & resorts.”

Demi Mann is an extremely talented British Sikh actress and Instagram sensation. She has been in number of films/televisions such as Skyfall, Emergency: L.A., Starblessed, Echo Boomers and others. As more doors open, the starlet has been working on something really big right now, and is really excited about it.

