Broken but Beautiful actor Manvir Singh’s popularity makes him a brand favorite

Manvir Singh is currently riding high on the success of his recently released web series Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor is receiving a lot of praise from his followers and critics for his portrayal as Rishabh. The talented young man has always amazed us with his amazing acting skills. The actor has received a lot of fame and love from the audience which caught the attention of some of the big brands of the country.

Manvir Singh is one of the few actors who has the magic to charm the audience with his performance. The actor’s talent has impressed some of the big business of the country and they signed him as part of their commercials. The fantastic actor is currently part of some of the big brands like Apollo tires, Kotak Mahindra Bank, He deodorant, Amazon, Ford Ecosport, McDonalds, Dabur Amla, Amway, Airtel V fiber, Renault, Kingfisher Radler, Myntra, Hypercity,etc.

There is no doubt that the actor upholds a bright future in the industry. Manvir enjoys his work and the love he receives from his followers.

Manvir Singh is one of the finest talents of the industry whose performance leaves an everlasting impact on the audience. The actor got his breakthrough in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar ka Punchanama, ever since then he became popular among the youth.





Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.