BUbusiness: eB2B marketplace launched to empower SMBs with procurement

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

B2B ecommerce startup BUbusiness launched its eB2B marketplace for buying and selling to empower retailers and SMBs with procurement from brands, manufacturers, traders, and wholesalers. The brainchild of founder Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.

Currently handling FMCG, the platform has helped retailers, and restaurants procure quality products to meet consumer demands during the COVID-19 lockdown. Solely designed for businesses spanning entrepreneurs, retailers, department stores, Kirana stores, hotels, and restaurants, the members-only store is a one-stop search for businesses to purchase items for business supplies, products for regular usage, and resale at wholesale prices in bulk quantities.

“Retailers had a tough time with procurement. COVID-19 has entangled many SMBs. Technology can help these to function more efficiently. Technology can also ease buying and selling, saving retailers and sellers time and money. BUbusiness is all about empowering SMBs with procurement in the best possible way,” Shanmukh Bavineni, Founder of BUbusiness.

BUbusiness will cater to ten more prime categories. Starting with a few pin codes after launch, the online B2B marketplace aims to serve 22,000+ pin codes, including 2,000+ cities and towns in India in a year.

More information about BUbusiness is available here.

Media Contact Details

Gokul, BUbusiness, admin@bubusiness.in, +91-8217383544

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.