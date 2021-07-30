Budding Bollywood photographer Sheldon Santos is literally living his Dreams

Ace Bollywood photographer is living his dream. He wanted to be a photographer and his love for his art has gotten him places pretty early in his career and he is doing some incredible work. His shoots are comfortable, quick, and creative, and be it Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, shraddha Kapoor, or Radhika Apte, anyone would vouch for that. He is young, energetic, extremely creative and a force to reckon with in photography. He truly captures the soul. He has his strengths and things where he has to improve like all of us but he is the package and a new favorite amongst your favorite Bollywood celebrity. Let's bring you his story.

We spoke to him and here is what he says about his early days and his rise to the top, "At the age of 18 was when I first held a professional camera in my hand, I was instantaneously amazed at how something in real life could be reduced to a tangible visual image and how that phenomenon brought happiness to people as they relive and cherish their mentally stored memories better through a photograph. So yeah I suppose that's when I fell in love with the concept of photography. I started assisting Rohan Shreshtha who has also been a grate mentor to me and every day was an opportunity to learning something new. I would be working behind the scenes with a lot of Bollywood celebrities and one thing led to another. I love the process of putting it together right from the concept to lighting to angles and then finally shooting. It's spiritual in a way and I have tunnel vision when I am shooting. If you love what you do, there is very little chance to go wrong. So follow your instinct, know your basics, be patient, always looking to learn something new, don't be afraid to experiment and fail in whatever you do. But always remember your mistakes and try avoiding them in the future. Overall only continue if you love doing what you do. "

Those are some wise words by you and eclectic Sheldon. You always know there is energy when he is around or even on a call. We wish him nothing but the best.

