Build your retirement corpus with Bajaj Finance FD

According to World Bank’s data and projections, it is estimated that India will have over 350 million people above the age of 50 years by 2030. This significantly aged population will look for monetary stability post-retirement, a strong financial cover to fall back on. Since finances cannot be generated overnight, planning and foresight become crucial game-changers. When you start early, you give yourself the comparative advantage of planning well in advance, and this can tremendously alter the way you view your finances.

Financial markets have evolved with time, consumer preferences and global financial trends. More specifically, the last few years of volatility and change in the market has opened new avenues of consumption and savings for Indians, and specifically the middle-aged working population.

However, financial planning can be an arduous process. There are a host of options in terms of financial instruments, while the savings account has traditionally been popular, of late, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), debt mutual funds and public provident funds (PPFs) have found greater visibility and hold a stronger preference. However, the safety of our money remains the most important driver while selecting a savings instrument, and an undisputed leader in this domain has been fixed deposit.

Why fixed deposits?

A fixed deposit is a low-risk financial instrument that helps in growing savings at a fixed rate of interest. These come with the dual advantage of offering a steady rate of capital appreciation, along with the safety net that an fixed deposit provides. They are largely unaffected by market fluctuations and offer guaranteed returns. This security can help you plan your financial goals better in the long run. While a fixed deposit specializes in safety, Bajaj Finance specializes in offering fixed deposit plans that can help you build your retirement corpus.

Why consider investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit?

There are several comprehensive aspects that investors must look for before they zero in on a particular plan. Here’s how Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit covers investor benefits while also offering some additional benefits:

Attractive interest rates

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers attractive FD rates up to 6.50% for non-senior citizens, along with an additional 0.10% benefit for investing online. If you’re a senior citizen looking to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD, you can avail an additional 0.25% rate benefit over and above the basic interest rates up to 6.75%. Making this a lucrative ground for investing your life savings and preparing your retirement corpus.

Periodic payout options

Cumulative fixed deposit offered by Bajaj Finance, is where your interest is compounded annually, and paid at maturity. Alternatively, you can choose to invest in a non-cumulative Bajaj Finance FD and receive interest payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis, according to your requirements. Periodic payout options are especially helpful for senior citizens who don’t have an active source of income after their retirement. The interest payouts through non-cumulative fixed deposit plans could be utilized as an income stream, enabling them to have financial stability.

The tabular representation shown below indicates the payouts offered for different time periods -monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly and, lastly, at maturity. For instance, if a senior citizen decides to create an FD for a lump sum of Rs. 20,00,000, they can receive an interest payout of Rs.5,97,177 if they opt for the cumulative FD, or receive periodic payments depending on their requirements.

Disclaimer: Figures based on Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit calculator provided on the Bajaj Finserv website.

Online FD

Bajaj Finance online FD scores high on ease of operations as the entire process of investing in an FD can be done through an easy online application process via desktop or mobile, without the traditional hassle of standing in long queues and going through multiple rounds of verification.

Loan against FD

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers certain add-ons, like load against FD that can prove to be invaluable in times of emergencies. You can avail a loan up to 75% of your FD amount and have the money credited in your account within few days. With Bajaj Finance FD you can fund unforeseen emergencies without having to liquify your savings and compromising on the returns.

Safety of deposit

The safety of a Bajaj Finance FD has been validated by CRISIL’s FAAA rating and ICRA’s MAAA rating -- both indicative of the highest safety standards for your capital. Thus, Bajaj Finance FD is a strongly favourable investment option to accrue your retirement corpus.

Considering the multiple investment options within fixed deposit plans, the inherently safe nature of the instrument and the lucrative interest rates offered, Bajaj Finance fixed deposit plan has cemented itself as one of the highly preferred investment options. Secure your golden years, consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.