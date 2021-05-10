Bunaai: From a limited-edition catalogue to a top-grade fashion brand

Having started with a limited-edition catalog, Bunaai continued its affairs, gradually growing up to be one of the finest fashion brands for women. A perfect mix of tradition and fashion, Bunaai signifies the values of women empowerment, power, and strength. Providing the best of designs to its customers, the brand aims to make them feel beautiful and confident in their skin. Its outfits and accessories are created with a touch of individuality and uniqueness, matching and symbolizing all of its lady customers. The face behind the successful establishment and running of Bunaai is Pari Poonam Choudhary. A woman of earnest dedication and perseverance, Pari Poonam Choudhary came up with Bunaai and subsequently, with all her efforts and hard work made Bunaai what it is today!

For Pari, fashion was always something close to her heart and soul. At a very young age, she was able to realize her love and enthusiasm for the same. As they say - it is never too late to pursue what you dream of. Reflecting the same thought, Pari Choudhary decided to incorporate her sense and passion for fashion with some business knowledge and therefore led the foundation of Bunaai. Marking its beginning in the year 2016, Bunaai deals in a diverse range of fabrics and products. From exclusive home decor to chic, vibrant outfits and from Bandhej to Chikankari - Bunaai has turned out to be the other name for Jaipuri culture and traditions. Bunaai has given a whole new definition to ethnic wear, surprising its customers with the most astonishing yet beautiful designs, leaving the viewers in perfect awe and excitement. Undeniably, Bunaai has the most loyal customer base pertaining to the quality and novelty it provides to them.

Fairtrade practices, heritage looming, made in India, and sustainability, according to Pari Poonam Choudhary are the core values of the company. Following these principles, Bunaai has managed to bring out the best of handpicked and handcrafted products, acting as the bridging gap between local, exceptionally skilled artisans and those interested in cherishing and staying connected to the culture of the land. Catering to all the needs of its clients, Bunaai aims to give them a personalized shopping experience, where the women can choose for themselves, according to their tastes and preferences. Bunaai believes to make fashion feasible, blending in both creativity and comfort.

Being in business for the past four years, Bunaai has achieved an amazing level of success and accomplishments. Massively popular among women, Bunaai is the go-to choice for many. Its buyers include women from all different streams and sectors - from corporate to models to homemakers; Bunaai is the go-to place for all. With the kind of service and satisfaction that the brand provides, even big celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Ridhi Dogra, and many more have reached out to the brand for its outstanding outfits and accessories. Nevertheless, with its perfect designs, utmost efficiency in bringing in the requisite creativity and freshness, and most importantly - its very goal of serving its women with the most customized and distinct products; Bunaai has acquired its position among the top-grade fashion brands.

You can connect with Bunaai on Instagram – @bunaai

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.