Burzin Daver of Livewel confirms UV sanitisation of aircrafts at major airports

Amidst the second and third wave of the pandemic hitting the country, the CEO of Livewel Aviation Group, Burzin Daver, has informed that the company is all ready to use a world-class UVC disinfecting system in aircraft cleaning services. For this system, Livewel Group has already undertaken the necessary steps to import the required equipment. The company has already proceeded to sign contracts with major domestic airlines to clean aircrafts during a halt at major airports at night.

The objective is obviously at making air travel germ-free and stress-free for passengers. With most domestic airliners already expressing their interest in UV cleaning and disinfecting services on a long-term basis, it is good news for the airline sector in India. Leading airlines in India understand the essence of the initiative and intend to offer a virus-free cabin for passengers. Livewel Aviation is the best option because the company's highly skilled and qualified staff can offer swift and agile services to clean aircraft. The company has initiated importing highly specialized equipment to finish the sanitization work in as little as five minutes.

Mr. Burzin Daver, while briefing the press, mentioned the effectiveness of the UVC technology. He said, "UVC has a proven track record against microbial growth. It has now been established and proven that UVC can optimally help contain germs causing diseases like Influenza, Coronavirus, Norovirus, and Ebola". He also explained more about the specialized equipment mentioning, "the equipment typically consists of a catering trolley with wings. The wings are long enough to reach out to seat edges and under the overhead bins. All the open, exposed surfaces that are most likely to be contaminated with germs can be cleaned effectively with strong dosages of ultraviolet rays from UVC lamps. The technology works seamlessly, be it a narrow-body or widebody aircraft".

UVC technology uses ultraviolet C rays for sanitizing all passenger areas, including the windows, ac vents, passenger seats, armrest, and backrest. The technology can be used viably for cockpits, overhead baggage compartments, lavatories, galleries, including every nook and corner of the aircraft. At the moment, Livewel Aviation plans to plant three machines at all the leading airports in the country. The team is already in the process of being trained in using the machine and the technology.

About Livewel

Livewel Group is a premier company offering aircraft cleaning services at major airports in India. The company has been doing so for the past three decades or more. The company is a leader in the industry, offering services to both international and domestic airlines. Besides cleaning services, the company offers a range of end-to-end comprehensive aviation services like maintenance of aircraft and is also a cargo GSSA for most airlines and ground handlers at airports.

The company plans to sanitize at least one hundred planes every day on a 24-hour basis. Once the sanitization process is completed, the plane will have a certification issued from Livewel about the sanitization of the airplane. Mr. Daver says that we need to be thankful for this innovative technology to ensure passengers' safe travel in India.

