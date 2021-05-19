Business coach Pushkar Raj Thakur is a self-made man

A “self-made” man is a person who has made himself through his own actions and unaided efforts. The one who is self -made has pushed himself beyond all the dimensions, from a low position to a success. It is rightly said ‘God Help Those Who Help Themselves’. And the one who believes in this proverb is a true winner. Pushkar Raj Thakur, a well-known network marketer is a self-made man, who has started his journey at the age of 17 with his first coaching business and, with his team. Together they have taught thousands of students offline. Further, he expanded over online platform: YouTube and now he has reached almost 2million subscribers there. People love to his channel for his electrifying motivation and life transforming wisdom. He also launched the training and consultancy firm PRT Global Solutions. Later on, he started Coursedes Learning solutions Pvt Ltd and GoSelfMade Pvt Ltd to inculcate skill-based education. GoSelfMade is not just the name, it is the mission of his life.

‘You only get purpose in your life, when your purpose is bigger than your life'. As a man develops a purpose in his life and aims to achieve it, he starts his journey to grow. If you have potential and an idea to work on and you are not one of kind who can work under someone then it’s a sign that you are born to bring a change. There are plenty of reasons for a person to go being self-employed. You are the boss: you become a decision-maker rather than decision taker, you are now a controller of work being performed; you’re earning increase: if you have a caliber to match with the innovation then certainly you will earn more than any traditional employees; You are the creator of your work area: from the desk to all other things, you are the one to decide what is required and where you can buy and sell equipment as per your requirement; you can expand yourself worldwide: there’s no limit when you have an idea to work. The correct implementation of plans can expand your business worldwide and one can choose their potential customers easily; You grow: consistency in working and effective utilization of resources leads to noticeable growth and fame.

There are certain qualities that one can inculcate from self-made individuals to have a noticeable growth in their business and life. All the millionaires and famous personalities did share the common path to reach heights. All have unique ways for success but few of the qualities are consistent among all. They all have determination: from setting a short-term goal to the final aim they are determined through their journey; they are risk-takers and know that failure is part of the game. They tend to be serious towards their aim and have a high level of confidence which helps them to grow consistently. One has to be highly adaptable to welcome the surprises in their path. There are more or less different techniques to reach success, it all depends upon the potential you have to make it worth successful.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.