Funding guru Subodh Bajpai helped hundreds of businesses tide over downturn
A business funding specialist, Mr. Subodh Bajpai helps businesses raise funds through private funding on an urgent basis. He stands committed to the country’s entrepreneurial and small business community by bridging the gap between lenders and borrowers. In the process, he has emerged as a saviour for hundreds of businesses, helping them tide over the impact of COVID-19 by availing the much-needed finances ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹500 crore.
He holds extraordinary expertise in providing loans up to ₹5 crore, within a few days of receiving requests. While he is supporting people including political parties and NGOs in their fundraising endeavours, he also helps corporates in raising funds through equity financing. He thus helps people find the right person at the right time of need.
“Despite the strides made by the banking and the formal financial sector, India continues to be a credit starved country as more and more entrepreneurs are coming up with their unique business ideas but most of them remain far from execution due to a lack of funding avenues. I help them realise their dreams by helping them with adequate financing,” says Mr. Bajpai.
The first step towards entrepreneurship is discovery of a business idea and then getting finance to implement that idea. While entrepreneurs innovate by introducing new ideas, and concepts, no new business can sustain and survive without financing. Mr. Bajpai helps such endeavours by arranging funds for them through financing.
Considering that the modern-day formal financial systems including banks and NBFCs are governed by their own set of regulations, he says: “Lenders mostly depends on collaterals, referrals or guarantees to reach a lending decision, but due to a lack of any of these, most of the genuine loan applicants get no finances from lending institutions. However, “when Banks Say No, We Say Yes,” observes Mr. Bajpai with adding, “I believe in giving wings to stressed corporates start-ups and the emerging entrepreneurs to help them execute their ideas by believing in their business ideas and arranging for the adequate financing for them.” Mr. Bajpai also helps NBFCs raise funds for contingency.
A dynamic entrepreneur himself who believes in high achievements by promoting grassroots entrepreneurship, Mr. Bajpai is already working on a lot of projects specialising on getting equity to upcoming companies involved in various sectors. In all these ways, he is helping make in India program become a success and supporting the country achieve self-reliance.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research & Ranking’s unique strategy creates phenomenal wealth for investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankkit Bahadur says that we need a 360 degree approach towards tourism
- The launch of several branding and marketing initiatives by the Government of India such as ‘Incredible India!’ and ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ have provided a focused impetus to growth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blogger Pooja Mundhra gets a filmy wedding proposal
- Covering lifestyle and fashion content on her social media, Pooja has gained tremendous fan following for the kind of work that she does.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take it or leave it, says Gautam Khaitan on new WhatsApp terms & privacy policy
- The WhatsApp has characterized the sharing of data only for business accounts and had held that the private messages will not be affected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Vancouver based Indian entrepreneur Aman Grewal became a self-made man by 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikhil Singh Sumal is changing the conventional methods of advertising
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why you should invest in mega-city Hyderabad: Mahati Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funding guru Subodh Bajpai helped hundreds of businesses tide over downturn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omkar Realtors, aided by lenders-customers, revives 3 mega residential projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For Canada-based Entrepreneur Bob Beri, sales is an attitude one is born with
- Now armed with these ethics and having already made a name for himself in the logistics business, Bob is raring to duplicate that success in other sectors too, like the mortgage and real estate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Kuldeep Nikam talks about how to get closer to oneself in this chaos
- Shri Kuldeep Nikam shares that during his assessment of the present spiritual programs in the country, he found that our society lacked leadership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Kunal Sood is impacting a billion lives
- Kunal Sood has invested over $250,000 in tech, design and marketing from his savings and family, #WeThePlanet are actively creating the organization of the future and seeking to raise a much larger round of capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cybersecurity expert Yash Gawli excels as a multifaceted entrepreneur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
StartupLanes plans to invest in 200 startups in the year 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s first peer learning community ‘Mount Eureka’ has been launched
- The ed-tech platform was launched on January 10 and witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 students.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox