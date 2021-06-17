Business Virtuoso, Priyank Shah teams up with #RaatKaDabba to help the needy

There are plenty of amazing ideas out there, what's missing is the will to put them into action. Being motivated in life might assist you in doing amazing things. Priyank Shah is one such social and politically active person with a strong business background, demonstrating how well-motivated he is in his life. He is a person that embodies all traits, from working for others to generating great sums of money for himself.

The founder of Gokul Pure Veg, a food venture situated in Pune, Maharashtra, Priyank has been successfully delivering delectable delicacies, resulting in a large consumer base that is enthusiastic about his restaurant. They recently released an app for both iOS and Android, and the response has been phenomenal. More than 2000 people have downloaded applications within a month ordering their favourite cuisines.

Apart from being a business virtuoso, he is active socially and has been working towards society through ‘Youth Connect’. He has served as the founding member of the NGO under the guidance of Vandana Chavan, a Member of the Rajya Sabha, who initiated this idea.

The Youth Connect team has been actively participating in helping people. Organising events like ‘Cycle to Raise Health Awareness’, ‘tree-plantation programme’ on the highlands, ’Feed a Bird’ drive to save and protect birds with the aim of conserving the environment. Youth connect members have been actively taking part in every program and in large numbers. “We the Youth are the future, if we don’t conserve the environment and take steps towards building a better future, we will be at loss,” says Priyank.

Also a founding members of the ‘Pune Covid Bulletin’, Priyank says, “we started this platform so we could reach out to people with the ground reality of the covid situation in the city.

A humanitarian who believes in assisting those in need, he teamed up with #RaatKaDabba an initiative by Kalyani Darda that provides food packs including essential staple food to those in need. They've been delivering food packets for the past month, with a goal of 50 per day. “The initiative's slogan is ‘No one should sleep hungry’, which is a wonderful goal in itself”, says Priyank.

Politically engaged as a member of the National Congress Party (NCP) in Pune, he oversees the party's Business and Industry cell, demonstrating his eagerness to learn and strive for the best.

