Businessman Anant Aggarwal to make his Bollywood debut as a producer

Anant Aggarwal is all set to make big in the Bollywood industry with his upcoming film, ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’ as a producer. The youngest producer under the banner of Yellow Ant Productions will be seen working with actor Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif.After attaining basic education from GD Goenka World School, Anant opted for graduation from IILM and post graduation from Regents University London, United Kingdom.

He is venerated for his simplicity and somberness by virtue of which he has ascended the superior summit and has continued the legacy of his father to set up such a gigantic empire. Joining his family business at a very young age, under the name of Viney Corporation Limited (VCL) Anant was looking at Purchase, Marketing, and Finance.

Viney Corporation was founded by Viney Aggarwal (Anant’s Dad) and his uncle in 1989. Viney Corporation is a leading manufacturer of Auto-parts for OEM and Tier 1 Automotive customers. VCL has nine factories in India and three in Europe with 5000 workforces. VCL is an approved vendor for BMW, Rolls Royce, Fiat, Ferrari, Hero MotoCorp and many more OEMs. Viney Aggarwal took a complete exit in 2020 from Viney Corporation Limited.

Anant has initiated different performance-driven programs to keep employee’s motivation intact. He is further planning to diversify into Hospitality Business, Footwear Industry, Automotive Industry, and Financial Sector, besides expanding Yellow Ant Production house.

The Yellow Ant Production house is Anant’s joint venture with brother Akshay Aggarwal. The duo’s upcoming film as producers is ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’, which intends to spread a message of love, friendship, and compassion elements that glue society together. The film will be a source of love, support and humor in this dark times. The shift of Anant from a successful businessman to the youngest producer speaks volumes about his strong determination and aspirations to make debut in Bollywood.

