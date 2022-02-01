Buy Now, Pay Later: Banks’ next frontier to expanding customer credit Base

The Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) trend emerged as an alternate mode of financing customer purchases on e-commerce stores. As the name suggests, BNPL allows merchants to provide customers with an option of upfront credit to defer immediate payment. This credit can be paid at a later date, either via installments or in full with the agreed interest, if any.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It gained traction among the millennials and GenZ during the COVID-19 pandemic when a large portion of shopping moved to the digital realm. This can be attributed to a number of FinTech firms offering a platform for BNPL and partnering with e-commerce retailers to offer a hassle-free checkout for consumers and increase sales.

The BNPL market is currently valued at USD 90.69 Billion and is said to reach USD 3.98 trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 45.7%! BNPL solutions have captured a large segment of payments for online purchases due to its attractive proposition and benefits to both merchants and customers. It is becoming the flavor of online shopping globally.

Banks Jump On The BNPL Bandwagon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of traditional banks’ primary credit offerings, i.e., credit cards, has been facing a steady decline in customer satisfaction and use since the COVID-19 Pandemic due to a range of factors such as high-interest rates, shrinking credits and unused reward programs offerings.

Besides credit cards, banks have been offering zero-interest loans for a few years now. However, these are primarily offline offerings and involve submission of physical applications, lengthy and time-consuming underwriting process and document verification for the approval of credit.

This has led banks to open the doors for new credit solutions. While traditional financial institutions have watched from the sidelines as BNPL by fintech firms gained popularity, they are considering the prospect of BNPL offerings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When adopted, BNPL could bring about a paradigm shift in how consumer finance works and also change how banks engage with customers.

The concept lets banks catch up with the technological curve by offering affordable and convenient access to credit and meeting the evolving customer expectations. Therefore, banks are foraying into BNPL as a necessary measure to retain their customer base and gain a competitive edge.

Crypto to Soon Join the BNPL Wave

In the crypto space, one of the most promising applications of blockchain has been for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and it has furiously garnered investments and interest from artists and collectors globally.

@Pay is a DeFi BNPL platform that integrates cryptocurrency and fiat currency. @Pay users can pay with 3 features: the BNPL scheme, Fiat currency or through pre-approved cryptocurrencies that they hold in their wallet. This function enables crypto users to use their digital assets in their daily buying activities, hence accelerating the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies. Further, they offer rewards for users with its governance tokens when they pay on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.