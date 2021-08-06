Buy Youtube Views - How Do You Get 100 Views on YouTube Fast and Free?

YouTube is one of the most popular platforms out there on the internet. As a result, many people have now started a full-time job of becoming YouTubers and making videos to earn money.

Sure, this job is not as easy as it sounds, and you need to be patient in order to succeed. There are loads of challenges YouTuber’s face, and one of them is getting views. Of course, the more the views, the more you'll earn.

At first, when you start a YouTube channel, it's pretty hard even to gain 20-30 views. Many people buy youtube views; however, what about the ones who want them without any cost? This is why we have now jotted down a couple of tips that will help individuals in getting 100 views on YouTube. Have a look down below.

• Generate quality content

This is one of the basics that every YouTuber out there must learn. How can you expect more views on your videos if your content isn't up to the mark? People won't even consider watching your videos, and you will be left with flop videos.

To generate quality content, you first need to figure out what your audience needs to know. Moreover, this includes your talents as well. For example, are you great at singing? Use your social media platforms to ask your audience the cover they want to listen to. Next up, upload the cover and make your audience happy.

The same applies to other people, such as makeup artists, fashion influencers, or people who make knowledgeable videos. Remember, you must make your videos enjoyable, and you will gain more views in a short amount of time.

• Sharing on other social media platforms

Another thing you must focus on is sharing your videos on other social media platforms. Whenever you've uploaded a video, simply upload a little snippet on your Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or Snapchat account. You can either upload a story or even post the video.

Moving on, add the link to the video in your bio as well as the caption. Trust me, and this is a great way to increase your views. Try uploading the captain now and then, and don't forget to reshare the snippet every once in a while.

• Encourage people to subscribe

It doesn't matter what the platform is; everyone wants to grow their audience. People on Instagram are always looking for more followers. On the other hand, people on YouTube are always looking for new subscribers. This is how they get to increase their audience base.

Now, if you are someone wondering how to increase their subscribers, you should encourage people to do so. Speak in the video and ask people to like, share and subscribe. The more the subscribers, the more the views on your videos; it is that simple.

• The thumbnail of the video matters

Whenever you search for something on YouTube, you are presented with loads of videos. However, choosing the best one seems like a tough job. Most people choose a video by judging the thumbnail. This is why you must make sure your thumbnail stands out from the others.

Search for your video title before uploading it and see the thumbnail of similar videos. Then, come up with something extra and different from the ones already out there. This will definitely catch the attention of many people, and your views will increase.

However, make sure your thumbnail isn't opposite from the idea of the video. It should be able to describe your video in a picture form clearly. Choose bright colors, high-quality visuals with outstanding clarity. All of this matters a lot, and something people check out for sure.

• Building a relationship

Another thing that experts highly suggest is to build a relationship with your audience. This is one of the best ways to increase your YouTube views and win the hearts of your audience as well.

What you need to do is reply to comments on your social media accounts and YouTube as well. Next up, make reaction videos, and you can even consider adding other people's content to your videos. However, make sure to ask them first. This will save you quite some time in building a yoke YouTube audience.

If people think you are a polite person who shares good content, they will start watching your videos more and more. Apart from gaining views, you will get to know your community better and will be able to make content accordingly. This is a great feeling that will motivate you to do better for your audience.

• Improving search ranking

Sure, YouTube is a social media platform; however, it is a search engine as well. This is why you need to use SEO to optimize your videos whenever someone searches for them.

You need to look for the right keywords that will help you in ranking in Youtubers' search results. Moreover, don't forget to add keywords in your video's description, title, and subtitle. All of this is quite necessary to improve your ranking. Moreover, you should also get familiar with the YouTubes algorithm as it helps you understand how you can increase your YouTube views.

Wrapping it up!

Here were some of the factors one must ensure to gain more views on YouTube. Make sure to follow them and end up with loads of videos that will lead you towards success!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.