Campus life at GLA University

The first step into college marks the beginning of a new phase in a student’s life, a turning point that introduces a student to the professional world. It is the time when you grow into the person you have always aspired to be. University life is not just about getting a degree; it is about growing up, taking serious decisions for a better and more secure future, and most importantly, creating memories that will always be remembered.

Colleges provide numerous opportunities for students to excel in different fields other than academics, like sports events, fests, seminars, different clubs, etc. Students get a chance to find their creative calling and enhance their skills.

GLA University, situated in the land of Lord Krishna, Mathura, is a magnificent campus that is a beautiful destination for students to excel not just in academics but also get involved in different extra-curricular activities. The campus of GLA University is spread across 110 acres of land designed in a modern architectural framework with contemporary laboratories, residential blocks, recreational zones, cafeterias, and grounds etc.

Awarded with NAAC ‘A’ accreditation for its consistent contribution in providing students with quality education in multiple disciplines, GLA has also entered the league of 12 private institutions in India that have been granted UGC 12B status.

The university has been listed among the top universities for its academic excellence by many renowned organizations. With over 30,000 alumni worldwide, GLA has joined the league of India’s leading universities that are contributing to creating a pathway for students to create their own success stories.

The GLA University campus is more than just a place for students; it is a platform where students of various ethnicities can meet, explore, and learn to value each other's differences. Ragging is strictly prohibited on the campus, and those who engage in such indiscretion face severe consequences, which contributes to the calm and welcoming atmosphere at GLA. The campus offers a wide range of amenities, including large fields and a variety of playgrounds for sports like football, volleyball, cricket, basketball, badminton, and tennis.

GLA University is primarily concerned with the overall development of its students, which is why the university organises a variety of innovative and interesting activities that contributes in developing interpersonal and intrapersonal skills of the students and keeps them motivated.

There is also the facility of a gym where students can work out and make every drop of sweat count.

As the GLA university strives to give students the finest possibilities for their complete professional development, every year, GLA University, Mathura hosts various fests such as Agrata, e-Conclave, Maitree, Jhoom etc. These fests are conglomerations of varied activities attended by the best minds and talents from all of the country's top business schools. The fests intend to provide a place for students where they can excel in every field, as well as promote interaction and discussion with other students, while also making a little contribution to a social cause. i.e., financially assisting blind and intellectually challenged children in schools, children in orphanages, widows living in the community, and cancer sufferers via monetary donations and interaction.

The GLA campus has a variety of clubs that are usually found at the university level. These clubs are the Ninad Club for students who are passionate about music, the Nature Club for students who understand and appreciate the presence of natural environment and are determined to protect it, the Natraj Club for students who want to excel in the field of dancing, the Vihiti Club which is a theatre club for the future dramatist, the Drishti Club where photography is more than just a hobby for students, the Fine Arts Club for students into painting and other similar artistic aspects, and the GLA Voice Club where students learn the art of singing from professionals. Furthermore, there are clubs at various departmental levels that assist students in honing their talents, depending on their inclinations.

For bibliophile students, GLA University's library, commonly known as the Central Library, would be paradise on earth. Students may access approximately 10,000 books in various categories here. The atmosphere of the library is noteworthy since it is meant to offer students a quiet reading environment in which they can read their books.

For students with strong academic backgrounds, numerous scholarships are available.

The university has also made use of the NCC facilities in order to develop a strong character in future leaders. Students can join the National Cadet Corps unit, 10 UP BTN, Mathura, here. NCC cadets participate in a variety of activities, including drill training, public awareness campaigns, rallies, and other training camps held around the country. There is also the facility of a gym where students can work out and make every drop of sweat count.

The GLA campus has excellent lodging facilities. There are 15 boys' hostels and 4 girls' hostels where around 5000+ students can easily reside. The hostelers are facilitated with homelike amenities like food in the mess, on-campus laundry service, complete power backup, indoor games (like TT, Carrom, Chess, etc.), caring wardens, and tight security to ensure a comfortable and safe stay for the hostelers.

The campus is well-equipped with security measures such as smart cards, biometric readers, the most recent IP cameras, a fire alarm system, and 24-hour guards. For any medical emergency, the university has its own dispensary and a team of well-qualified doctors and nurses.

When compared to other private institutions, GLA University has an affordable fee structure. For students with strong academic backgrounds, numerous scholarships are available. For example, students who scored well in 12th grade can get scholarships ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 60.000 based on their percentile, and students who scored well in JEE MAINS can get scholarships up to Rs. 70,000. Students having a family income of less than two lakh rupees are also eligible for scholarships. GLA University's flexible pricing structure allows students to receive a high-quality education at a reasonable cost.

Through several extracurricular, co-curricular, and sports activities, campus life at GLA University is filled with several opportunities to learn and grow into a better individual. The GLA University campus is very well known in the region because of its exceptionally developed infrastructure that includes well-maintained buildings, a library, science labs, studios, and playgrounds for various sports. All the facilities it provides to the students prepare them to face the challenges of the future and give them an advantage over their peers from other universities.

