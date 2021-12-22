Can Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty Correct All The Defects Of The Nose?

The majority of the requests that a rhinoplasty surgeon must face concern noses that are too strong, too wide, or with a bump that needs to be corrected. Since the origin of rhinoplasty, more than 100 years ago, surgeons have had to break the bones of the nose blindly to correct these problems, using instruments that date back to the beginnings of rhinoplasty, even though they have been somewhat “refined” since then. This sometimes results in unintended fractures, irregularities or depressions in the bones, pinched aspects of the nose, not to mention possible adverse effects on breathing.

The ultrasonic rhinoplasty invention

Who is the inventor of ultrasonic rhinoplasty ?

Dr. Olivier Gerbault has collaborated with major medical equipment manufacturers to develop new miniaturized instruments specifically designed for ultrasonic rhinoplasty. These tools are driven by an ultrasonic motor (piezoelectric) that makes them perform very fast and precise micro-movements back and forth to grater, cut or thin out the bone.

These ultrasonic instruments are much less traumatic than conventional instruments because, unlike the latter, they cannot damage the fragile tissues around the bones of the nose (skin, mucous membrane, cartilage, blood vessels). Thus, patients no longer have bruises after their rhinoplasty and can resume their work after a week.

More reliable and natural results

As these instruments are atraumatic (they do not damage adjacent tissue), it is now possible for the surgeon to work on the bony nasal pyramid, which was previously considered inaccessible.

The ultrasound rhinosculpture technique developed by Dr. Olivier Gerbault, allows for extremely precise work under visual control, and is no longer blind as in traditional rhinoplasty.

In the majority of cases, it is no longer necessary to break the bones of the nose, as is usually done: it is enough to thin them out or “resculpt” them. This actually makes the operation less traumatic for the patient. This technique also allows for bone remodeling adapted to the correction of nasal asymmetries. It is also very useful in more mature patients, whose bones are more fragile and brittle.

Milder after-effects of the operation

More than 2000 patients have benefited to date from this technique, and the results have been spectacular: the bone defects that could previously be observed have almost completely disappeared, and the patients return to normal social life as soon as their splint is removed, 5 to 6 days after the operation, without any suspicion that they have had a rhinoplasty. The only minor disadvantage of this technique is that it slightly increases the operating time, especially because it allows the surgeon to make more careful and precise adjustments to the bones of the nose.

In summary, ultrasonic rhinoplasty allows for a custom reshaping of the nose bones. This is a real technological breakthrough because it is now possible to reshape the nose bones very precisely without having to break them. Thus, the after-effects of rhinoplasty become particularly light, with an early return to active life.

Innovation rewarded in 2014

Dr. Olivier Gerbault was awarded in 2014 by the American Rhinoplasty Society, which gave him the prize for the best innovation.

The ultrasonic instruments currently in use are now commercialized and a large number of surgeons specialized in rhinoplasty are starting to use them worldwide.

For surgeons, ultrasonic rhinoplasty will have no impact on the overall cost of the operation. On the other hand, this technique makes the operation more controllable and predictable for the practitioner, with simpler sequelae for the patient.

You can learn more about ultrasonic rhinoplasty here.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.