Car music system company Woodman launches a new stereo, RoboX

One of the oldest car music system companies, Woodman officially announced its launch for the first-ever car stereo with voice commands, Woodman RoboX. The stereo system will be launched on July 24, 2021, at 8 pm and will be equipped with more than 36 voice command directions.

This new model focuses on making the driving experience easier. It offers to receive and end calls via voice without any distraction. The voice control feature lets you preset your favorite music, podcasts, or playlists as well. RoboX also comes with six intuitive widget options which include a clock, speedometer, a sophisticated logo, navigation, compass, and options to play music. The navigation can be used in both Online and offline modes. It has a rear camera night vision to make driving at night easier. With a 9-10 inch display size availing a touch screen, it comes with handsfree operations for convenience in using radio, playing music, picking, or rejecting calls.

The Woodman UI to be easy on your eyes comes with a Dark Mode for the nighttime. It also lets you open all applications with just one tap on your home screen avoiding any hassle in the usage. With an exemplary installation service, they ensure that no wires of your car are cut and the stereo fits perfectly. Woodman gives a 100% guarantee for the same.

Registered in 2001, the company earlier launched the first Android music system with 1+8GB storage in 2015. They are renowned to provide installation services all across the country. Rahul Goel, founder of Woodman, talking about the launch says, “RoboX caters to the ever-increasing demand of the customers who are looking for a seamless and personalized in-car listening experience. With our voice command functionality, we fulfill all those demands making the driving experience worth it.”

It could be stated that Woodman RoboX is a one-of-its-kind car music system. Getting it installed in your automobiles will ensure that the next time you step out for a long drive, you are not distracted by the constantly changing of functions or applications on your stereo.

