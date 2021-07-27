Carafina launched its manufacturing facility for Its Interior design demand

Carafina Interiors a Leading Interior Design Firm in Bangalore that has been consistently ranked among the best Interior Designers in Bangalore has commissioned a 20000 Square Feet manufacturing facility in Bangalore that specialises in The Manufacture of the best Interiors in India, With the aim to bring the best manufacturing practices in the field of Interior Design in Bangalore for their Clients. The Greenfield facility that took over a year to complete houses state of the art machinery and technologies that aims to deliver world standard and the best Interiors in Bangalore.

The Facility is equipped with machinery imported from Italy and Germany and Carafina Chose to Collaborate with Homag and Altendorf Germany and Biesse Italy for the same. All Production processes from Cutting, Pasting, Pressing to EdgeBanding are automated and computer controlled ensuring that all interiors delivered in Bangalore are World Class in Fit and Finish.

Carafina as a leading interior designer in Bangalore has tied up with Industry Leaders in the supply of Vital Raw Materials. The company currently sources Plywood and Veneers from GreenPly, Hardware from Hettich and Hafele, Acrylics from Rehau, Laminates from CenturyPly, Aristo Wardrobe Shutters from Russia, and Gypsum Ceilings from Saint Gobain France.

Shaikh Mohiyudin a Partner at Carafina underscores the fact that with the best machinery and processes it was very important to ensure that the materials being used were only sourced from the best suppliers in India and Abroad to ensure that customers were getting the best home Interiors in Bangalore. Shaikh adds by working with the best Suppliers in India our Interiors made in India Today rival the more expensive imported interiors manufactured in Europe. In a comparison carried out with Customers Carafina Wardrobes and Kitchens Made in India consistently outperformed Particle Board and MDF products imported from Abroad, This is a Testimony that Interiors Designed and Manufactured in India can Rival the European Brands on Every Parameter.

Arpita Subbaiah Design Head of Carafina and a Leading Interior Designer in Bangalore states "At Carafina we have always been know for our cutting edge Interior design in Bangalore, Our World Beating Manufacturing Facility in Bangalore will ensure that our Designs are transformed into Reality with the best fit and finish that will rival the best in the world. During her extensive travels in Europe Arpita observed that most interiors were made in Particle Board that are ill suited to withstand the usage of an Indian Household hence at Carafina all our home Interiors are Manufactured in PlyWood that is more Durable and Long Lasting and is completely sourced in India.

Carafina aims to continue creating path-breaking home Interiors for their clients in Bangalore and ensure that every home Interior will last several Generations with great Interiors Proudly Manufactured in India.

