Case Ace: - Bridging the gap between college and corporate

With colleges functioning mostly via virtual mode from the last 1.5 to 2 years and students writing Open Book Exams, there’s hardly anything which students are learning that paves a strong future for them with regards to economic opportunities after their studies. At such a juncture Case Ace, an initiative by Sandesh Dholakia to provide employable skills to students is rapidly emerging as a popular option amongst aspirants from streams like economics, commerce, public policy and finance.

Case Ace’s founder Sandesh is a management consultant and currently Asia Pacific chair at International Finance Students’ Association (IFSA). He has won multiple national & international laurels. Some of the key ones include – One of the youngest Indians to represent the nation at Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Global Top 10 Harvard’s Annual Case Competition, Global Top 10 at World Asian Case competition, Winner at KPMG Battleground, Winner at Flipkart’s Trailblazer 1.0 and many more. He was also selected under DU Beat’s 21 Under 21.

The pattern of imparting education has been rapidly evolving around all the major universities of the world like Harvard, Yale, Stanford etc. wherein they are shifting away from rote learning to ideas of application and how a concept can be applied in real world situations. The HBS Case Method has been a torchbearer in this field but unfortunately such a pattern has found no place in undergrad curriculum in India. Case Ace’s attempts are exactly aimed at providing such an experience to students so as to provide them an edge over their peers and help them achieve their goals post college life.

Case Ace as an initiative is currently working on two folds – Courses & Community. The courses are designed in a way that a beginner can also “Ace” that art of “Case Solving” by learning directly from the internationally winning case solutions. These case studies range across multiple fields like Management consulting, Investment Banking, Public Policy, International Relations, Economics etc. Moreover, a major part of the entire training revolves around placement preparation and how an aspirant can crack a case interview. With all the end-to-end training materials organized at one place, it brings the much-needed ease for students’ placement preparation.

The Discord community (https://discord.gg/9HKrFSmSuY) on the other hand is a way to keep the users aware about the evolving macro-economic, stock market and IR situations. Almost half a thousand students from leading colleges like IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, Stephens, SRCC, DSE etc. are already a part of this prestigious community. In fact, early careers professionals from companies like EY, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, S&P Global have also been gaining the much-needed skills to make a mark in their early corporate days. Moreover, a lot of relevant jobs & internship opportunities are also shared regularly in the community.

“Case Ace’s course and regular updates through the community has entirely changed my perspectives about analyzing any business and macroeconomic situation, I am now in a much better position to form opinions by evaluating evolving global situations. In-fact this improvement helped me crack my dream job interview”, says one of the users at Case Ace.

With a month-on-month growth of almost 70-75 % Case Ace is rapidly emerging as one of the leading ventures in the Education sector helping students gain those skills which are much required to shape their careers. For what once started as just to cater DU college students Case Ace is now present all across the nation at leading colleges in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata etc.

