CAT 2021 Exams: 5 score booster tips for maximum score

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is the gateway to securing admission to some of the most prestigious business schools in India. With an application intake of around two lakh students, it remains one of the most competitive examinations in the country. To secure a top percentile in CAT, students need to start timely preparation and adopt the right strategy.

With less than three months left, here are few strategies that you can implement to ace CAT 2021.

1. Examination strategy

CAT 2021 Exam is scheduled to take place on November 28. With limited time left, the first thing that you need to do is to prepare your examination strategy. The examination is divided into three sections and comprises a total of 76 questions. The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section and Quantitative Ability (QA) section will have 26 questions each, while the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section will have 24.

Candidates should focus on understanding the exam pattern and the syllabus. For the QA section, focus on the basics of mathematics, such as profit and loss, geometry, number system. For VARC, read as much as possible to get speed and confidence in reading. For the DILR section, focus on building basic logical blocks for solving questions.

Oswaal CAT 23 Years Chapter-wise and Topic-wise Solved Papers is Strictly as per the latest CAT 2021 syllabus and pattern. It also has tips to crack CAT in the first attempt itself, making it a must-have resource for CAT 2021 preparation.

2. Mock Examinations

In the last 3 months run-up to CAT 2021 Exams, rigorous practice is a must. The more you practice, the more you develop your problem-solving skills. It also helps you to identify your weak areas and hone your strong areas. In addition to that, by solving a large number of sample papers, you build speed, discipline, and accuracy, skills that are crucial in a high-stakes examination like CAT.

The CAT 23 Years Chapter-wise and Topic-wise Solved Papers have ample sample question papers and the latest solved paper for 2020. It also has previous years’ (1990-2008 & 2017-2020) exam questions to facilitate focused studies.

CAT 2021 Question Banks | Previous Years Solved Question Papers for 2021 Exams

Here’s the recommended link for CAT 2021 Question Banks | Previous Years Solved Question Papers for 2021 Exams: https://bit.ly/2XBDFjZ

3. Mapping your SWOT to create a section-wise strategy

Every candidate has his/her personal strengths and weaknesses. For some candidates, QA is relatively easier, but they might find VARC difficult. Yet another candidate might find QA to be a challenge. As a candidate, you need to understand what your strengths are. Harnessing your strengths and working on your weaknesses will ensure that you are able to attempt the maximum number of questions correctly in CAT.

Also, for success in CAT, you need to have a section-wise exam strategy. The three sections, VARC, QA, and DILR, all need specific strategies to ensure that you crack them right.

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) judges your knowledge of the language and your reading skills. You may want to focus on fact inference judgment, verbal reasoning, para completion, and analogies to attempt the VARC section successfully.

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI & LR) has historically been one of the toughest sections for candidates. Hence, they need to prepare a strategy to attempt DILR successfully. Typically, sections that need more preparation are data sufficiency, data arrangement, binary logic, case lets, clocks, and calendars.

Quantitative Ability (QA) tests your understanding of the number system and arithmetic reasoning. Candidates should identify which of the topics from arithmetic, geometry, algebra, mensuration, and calculus are they weak in, and supplement that section with extra preparation.

The Chapter-wise and Topic-wise Solved Papers have a chapter-wise and topic-wise introduction to enable quick revision and systematic flow of concepts in revision notes on all three sections.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIEB4-l3eHk

4. Rigorous analysis

Rigorous analysis of your results is as essential as the preparation itself. By analysing where you went wrong, you will unlock insights into what are your weak areas. These could be because of a conceptual misunderstanding or because of an incorrect inference. Analyse every mock exam to uncover patterns of your weakness, work on them, and you will certainly see an improvement.

The CAT Book has subject-wise trend analysis. This enables you to do a deep dive on the topics and investigate the trends in the paper and prepare accordingly. You can also map the subject-wise trends to your performance and further close the gap towards achieving high scores. It has cognitive learning tools like Mnemonics which aid students’ preparation for CAT.

5. Learning aids

CAT tests knowledge, discipline, time management, and memory. Hence having access to the right learning aids is essential. Maintain diligent notes about formulae, concepts, and ideas. Refer them from time to time to ensure quick retention.

Conclusion

CAT can be a highly demanding examination, requiring students to ace concepts, harness discipline, and focus. Timely preparation is the key, along with adequate practice with sample papers and mock examinations. With less than three months remaining for the examination, candidates must focus on the core examination strategy and the basics to get high scores.