CBSE Question Banks 2021-22 launched with ample competency-based questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th which is applicable for the CBSE Academic Session 2021-22. The 2020-21 syllabuses was revised and reduced by 30% due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But this year there is no reduction. Students should start preparing for the 2022 CBSE Board exams from today itself, with the right strategy and attitude.

Here’s a study guide on how to prepare well for the exams:

1. Get your hands on the latest syllabus: Last year’s books have become obsolete due to the change in syllabus by CBSE, as the 30% syllabus that had been slashed from boards 2021 has been re-added. Oswaal CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 2021-22 are strictly based on the CBSE curriculum released on 31st March 2021.Questions are based on the latest typologies introduced by the board for 2022 exams. For example, Objective types, VSA, SA, LA & Visual Case-based/ Passage based Questions etc.

2. Focus more on competency-based questions: CBSE is making changes in the examination and assessment practices for 2021-22, and a greater number of competency-based questions will be a part of the question paper.

3. Make a proper study routine: Setting up a proper time table and study routine for yourself is very important as most of the study will happen from home. Thus, to keep yourself disciplined and focused throughout the year, make a proper schedule. Divide time judiciously between all the subjects and pay more attention to your weaker areas. Don’t forget to keep some time for relaxation to avoid burnout.

4. Work on your cognitive skills: Due to the change in exam pattern, just memorizing the theory and definitions won’t be enough to score well in the 2021-22 Exam. Thus, developing cognitive skills which sharpen your logical reasoning will be an important aspect for scoring well in the exam. These CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 contain Innovative Cognitive Learning Tools for an exam-oriented preparation. These Question Banks include learning tools like, Mind Maps, Revision Notes, Concept Video, and AI Questions which helps the student to ace the exams.

5. Create a study corner for yourself: With most of the preparation happening from home, as students are not able to go to the coaching classes and school due to the pandemic, a quiet study corner is a must. Decorate your own study corner, which can be a comfortable space for you to study for long hours without any disturbance.

At last, just stay focused and give your best. Good luck!