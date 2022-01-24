CBTF announces their collaboration with Emraan Hashmi

Key reasons why we love Bollywood so much:

The reason we love movies is because filmmakers cater to our fears, desires, and fantasies. Film can be used as a distraction from our everyday life, a wake up call to our society, or comic relief when life seems to just be too serious.

In India, people love Bollywood because it provides an escape from the daily struggle of life. After a rough day, we prefer to take refuge under the shed of ‘reel’ life. Youngsters aspire to be recognized as the ‘hero/ heroine ’ of their neighborhood , couples dream of spending some quality time, perhaps in Switzerland and the elder generation wants their values to get transferred to the younger generation.

We feel a form of relaxation with movies, a sense of life and tons of entertainment.

Our endless love for Cricket:

Cricket is generally famous in our country, which is densely populated. It begins with watching cricketers on TV in childhood. Slowly transforms into liking for the game , and afterward prompts the habit of watching the game again and again. It is accessible to play from the school grounds, most of us had a jersey numbered 10 in the love of Sachin Tendulkar, didn't we?

This isn't just a game however it has become a part of our lives. We play and watch cricket with lots of interest, feelings, abilities and excitement.

We experience this game and it's on everybody's heart. We follow cricket passionately and backing this with our entire existence. The best example of this can be the India versus Pakistan matches, where the entire country unites and prays for the win of India.

In India this resembles a religion which interfaces the whole country into one. It's a game which is loved by kids, youngsters, grown-ups, and elderls making the whole family come together.This makes it more unique.

