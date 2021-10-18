Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brand Post / Celebrate in Style with the new festive collection from Fbb
Celebrate in Style with the new festive collection from Fbb

Inspired by traditional Indian motifs and prints, the new designs bring out the joy and grandeur of the festival in their deep shades of colour and interplay of golds and sequins.
Trendy tunics, plazzos, kurtas, jackets and much more
Published on Oct 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST
By HT Brand Studio

New Delhi, 18th October 2020: bb, India’s most loved fashion destination has launched a new collection for the festive season. The stunning new range has something for everyone – kurtis, tunics, plazzos, jackets, kurtas and dresses.

Inspired by traditional Indian motifs and prints, the new designs bring out the joy and grandeur of the festival in their deep shades of colour and interplay of golds and sequins. The new collection has a large variety of options for women, men and kids. To keep things light and easy for those who prefer it that way, there is a large option in dresses, casual shirts and Tshirts also. The new festive range starts at Rs. 499 onwards

To celebrate in style this year, you can shop this range at any fbb or Big Bazaar store across the country and also online on the Big Bazaar mobile app or shop.bigbazaar.com and enjoy the free 2-hour home delivery service.

Talking about the new range Pawan Sarda , Group CMO- Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group said “The fbb festive collection this year is all about reflecting the deep emotions and happiness of the festivities through the colours and patterns in the latest trendsetting styles. Fbb has always believed in the confluence of style and affordability, which we continue even in our new collection with awide set of options for all.”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

