Celebrate #SareewaliDiwali this Festive Season With KARAGIRI

Banarasi Sarees have been a classic of our Indian traditional heritage for ages now. Women around the country and even abroad have always been in awe of their lustrous beauty of sarees, donning them elegantly at all ages. Karagiri, one of the most prominent and trustworthy names in the world of sarees, serves as a one stop destination for all types of designer silk sarees, designer lehengas, Anarkali suits, salwar suits and long on.

Their magnanimous range of sarees in a myriad of trends, from Banarasi to Kanjivaram saree and many more in both contemporary and traditional styles, have become a prized-possession in a women’s wardrobe that can be passed from generation to generation. Offering unique designs in beautiful colors with a premium quality fabric at highly competitive prices is what gives Karagiri an edge over the others in the market.

Karagiri is now a preferred brand for ethnic-wear clothing by their clientele across India and overseas. The label has been endorsed by stylists and celebrities who wish to explore functionality with comfort.

Their collection has been featured by Parineeti Chopra, Tara Sutaria, Reena Kapoor, Sonali Kulkarni, Aditi Malik, Sai Lokur, Mugdha Godse, Sonu Kakkar and many others. The brand gets the highest demand throughout the year for Banarasi and Kanjivaram sarees, their exclusive yet intricate collection of the six-yarder, beautifully takes you deeper into the roots of our culture and Indian Tradition.

According to Pallavi Mohadikar Patwari, Founder, Karagiri,“We are building a growing community of women who love Indian culture, traditions and fashion.The royal family of Malaysia is also a Karagiri customer and the Tunku Soraya admires our sarees so much that when she was visiting India, she made a point to meet me personally”

The brand is the favourite choice amongst Instagram Influencers as well, while their campaign of celebrating the festival of lights with their collection of prized possession is a hit already with the hashtag #SareewaliDiwali.

The much awaited collection of Karagiri has been their wedding collection of Paithani sarees that comes in floral patterns and multiple colour options. The fabric originates from paithan town in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Its distinct feature includes a peacock design on the pallu and an oblique square pattern at their border.

Stressing on the conventionality of Banarasi sarees, Pallavi Mohadikar Patwari, Founder, Karagiri, said, “It is well known that Banaras has been one of the richest weaving craft centers of India. Known since Rigveda, it dates back to the time of Mughals, when the weaving of brocade with gold and silver threads came into being. Making of a Banarasi Saree is an art where weavers may not be educated but excel in creating these gems. The sarees then travel from the hands of weavers across the rural parts of India to the urban markets, finally taking a priced place in the wardrobes of thousands of women.”

Traditional Banarasi Saree has its own grace, beautifully woven sari to accentuate the elegance of this saree is just amazing. Most importantly, a Banarasi Saree can suit any occasion.

Mohadikar further added, “As Pure Paithani Saree has been a favorite for saree connoisseurs worldwide, the demand of these sarees has been growing strong ever since and has seen an upsurge even during the pandemic. We have been able to sell more than 50,000 sarees in the last few months.”

While when it comes to the Kanjivaram Sarees it takes back to the traditional weaves of South-India, the brand also has a wide-spectrum of Bridal Kanjivaram Sarees that speaks of exuberance. Intricately designed with gold threads and carved with extraordinary designs, these sarees have become the talk of the town!

