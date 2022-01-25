Celebrity astrologer Dr. Sohini Sastri, won Gandhi Nobel Peace Award In Nepal

There is a reason behind everything that happens in this world whether it is good or bad and it won’t be wrong to say that we can certainly increase the happening of good things in our life if we get guidance from someone who has the knowledge of stars and their effects on our lives.

There is no dearth of astrologers in India but if you really want to get good results, you should get in touch with the best one.Dr. Sohini Sastri is the name to trust in this field and you can get an idea about her expertise with the fact that she is the only person from India who has been felicitated with Gandhi Nobel Peace Award In 2020 in Nepal. She is basically from West Bengal and she firmly believes that every person in this world is uniquely talented. As per her, each one of us has the inner strength and wisdom which are needed to defeat problems in our lives and also help us in living life to the fullest.

Dr. Sohini Sastri was inclined towards spirituality from a very early age as from her father’s side she belongs to the family of Swami DharmamegharanyaAranya and from her mother’s side, she is a part of the family of Swami HariharanandaAranya. Though she was interested in Occult sciences during her teenage years, she never intended to become a professional astrologer in life. However with increasing age, she felt the urge to help those who are facing problems in life by using her knowledge of astrology. When her family’s spiritual guru came to know about her intentions, he encouraged her to become a professional astrologer and this was from where Dr. Sohini Sastri’s journey started.

Dr. Sohini Sastri is highly educated as she has completed her graduation in arts and post graduation in political science. She has also completed her diploma in public administration,done her doctorate in astrology from Victoria Global University and has also been honored with D.Litt from National American University.

Dr. Sohini Sastri is a specialist in KrishnamurtiPaddhati (KP) astrology which was conceived and created by Late Prof. K.S.Krishnamurti. KP astrology is the blend of the best points of Vedic astrology, Western astrology and other branches of astrology and it is said to be one of the most accurate and systematic forms of astrology.

Though Dr. Sohini Sastri is a specialist in KP astrology, she also has a good knowledge of palmistry, numerology, gemology, color therapy, vastushastra, rudraksh therapy and tantra. While she is capable of solving any problem of her clients, she gets contacted the most for marriage related issues, career problems, relationship issues, problems related to pregnancy, health and concentration issues and also for legal problems.

Talking about the clients of Dr. Sohini Sastri, there is a long list which includes Bollywood celebs, sportspersons, politicians, VVIPs and common public too.Helping more than 80,000 people is certainly a big achievement and the manner in which she is working, we are quite sure that this count will increase manifold.

Dr. SohiniSastri has been honoured with various awards and accolades and the latest one is Gandhi Nobel Peace Award which is given to her by Gandhi Peace Foundation, Nepal.What makes her achievement bigger is the fact that in the year 2020, she is the only Indian to receive this prestigious award. Other than this, Dr. Sohini Sastri has been felicitated with Champion of Change Award for consecutive three years (2018, 2019 and 2020)and the Pride of the Nation award which she received from the Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Dr. Sohini Sastri has also been honoured with IFA Award and Global Business Awards, 2018, Brilliance Award, Indian Achievers Award 2020 and various other awards for serving humanity in a selfless manner.

Dr. Sohini Sastri is the Celebrity Astrologer & Only Indian to Get Gandhi Nobel Peace Award In 2020 from Nepal

Dr. Sastri has become the best astrologer of India by not just providing people with the solutions of their problems but she has also healed them and helped them in becoming mentally strong so that they can encounter their issues bravely.

If you really want to get correct guidance regarding your life, go ahead and contact India’s best astrologer Dr. SohiniSastri.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.