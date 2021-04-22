Celebrity fitness trainer Raakesh Yadhav trains Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff

Raakesh Yadhav, a celebrity fitness trainer, who wanted to make it big in the fitness industry is now one of the popular names in the Bollywood industry. From Salman Khan to Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani to Nusrat Bharucha, most of them are on his list. Besides being a qualified fitness coach, he is also an International level gold medalist in Karate as well.

Sharing his journey, Raakesh Yadhav says, “As a youngster, I was unwell most of the time, so my doctor suggested exercises and then my dad made me join karate classes. Later, I started connecting to all other physical activities, since the age of eight.”

“I continued learning every other form of martial art and exercise. I practiced regularly and one day Tiger Shroff noticed me doing the same on Juhu beach and we connected. After that, I slowly and steadily started connecting with other artists,” he adds.

Talking about his bond with Bollywood celebrities, he tells, “I share a very personal bond with all my clients from Bollywood. For them, I am like their family. Celebs such as Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Daisy Shah and Harshvardhan Rane train with me regularly. I teach mix martial arts, gymnastics, & parkour.”

“Besides them, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sohail Khan, Nusrat Bharucha, Saqib Saleem, Iulia Vantur and Sangeeta Bijlani also train with me. From the television industry, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Gurmeet Chaudhary, Pearl V Puri, Kushal Tandon, Karan Tacker, Namik Paul, I have taught them all,” he reveals.

Follow on Instagram - https://instagram.com/raakeshyadhav?igshid=1x3jrnpzp04sc





Disclaimer: Ths is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.