Celebrity manager Kaushal Joshi gives versatility a new meaning
The entertainment industry is huge and has a lot of scope for creative professionals. Kaushal Joshi, a noteworthy name in the Indian television industry is a celebrity manager turned producer who is riding high on the success of the song ‘Bhula Dunga’. Kaushal is on the top of his game and is trying his hands in different fields of the glamour world. With tremendous knowledge about showbiz, Joshi has now geared up to don the producer’s hat.
In the past, he has managed many renowned celebrities including Hina Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Shehnaaz Gill, and Bharti Singh among others. With having great expertise in celebrity management, Kaushal is now keen to produce a non-fiction television show or web series. “I have always admired realistic content over the fiction shows. If and when I find any interesting script, I’ll surely give it a shot”, said Kaushal.
As far as his journey in the entertainment industry is concerned, it has been one of a kind. Beginning his career as a talent manager, he got to know a lot about how the film industry functions. “To sustain in the industry, it requires luck as well as talent. I’m glad that I got to work with some of the best names in my career”, added Joshi.
Besides work, he loves to travel and explore different places. Kaushal feels blessed that his work takes him to the best places in the world. Whether it is for location scouting or holidays after a work schedule, this talented and versatile personality is living his dream. We wish Kaushal Joshi lots of luck and we hope to see him come up with some interesting content soon.
