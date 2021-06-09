Celebrity stylist Namratha Jauni on designing clothes for mythological flicks

Mythological cinema is loved by all kinds of age groups. The making of such films is not an easy job. From set design, dialogue writing to costume designing everything requires an immense amount of research and hard work. In all the work designing the costumes for the artist is one of crucial work as it holds the spark of character as well as the script.

Namratha Jauni, a celebrity costume designer and stylist who is well known for her perfection wants to work for a mythological cinema. The costume stylist thinks that working on a mythological film is completely different from any other kind of cinema. There is already a sketch of the character that lies in the minds of the public and the designer needs to create a design that perfectly justifies that character.

Besides the dresses, the jewellery that is been used is amazing that Namratha loves the most. The designer is keen to experience this kind of work as she believes it would further polish her skills. The designer always believes that the work in mythological dramas would be amazing and memorable.

“I would love to be a part of mythological drama and the cinemas of similar genres. The costume designing of such movies would be fascinating and wonderful and would also flourish my skills as a costume stylist”, said Namratha.

Namratha Jauni is one of the finest costume stylists in the industry. The fashionista is known for her completion of work on time with perfection. With her sheer dedication and determination, the diva became part of some of the iconic flicks like Tanu weds Manu, Paan Singh Tomar, Madaari, Dil Kabaddi, Antahen, Dobaara, Kaash and many more.

Besides that, the designer has also been worked with some of the big names of the industry like Irrfan Khan, Namratha has styled celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, R Madhavan, Swara Bhaskar, Payal Rohatgi, Soha Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Manav Kaul, Ankit Tiwari and many more. She has done more than 15 TVC as a costume designer with Neil Nitin Mukesh and many other prominent brands like Asian Paints, Syska, Religare's, and many more.

