Celebrity trainer Omkar Shewale shares a beginner's guide for intense workout

If you are considering starting to exercise but don’t know where to begin, this article is for you. Omkar Shewale, a certified fitness trainer who is well known among celebrities for his perfection, recently passed on few tips of workout for beginners. Talking with us the fitness enthusiast spoke upon how one should keep minor details in mind before starting any fitness regime. Here are few tips for workouts given by Omkar for beginners.

1. First talk with your trainer and take suggestions from him which workouts are suitable for you. Proper guidance is always important. Talk to someone who is expert in the field and follow instructions to kick start your fitness regime.

2. To avoid burnout and injuries, start slowly and take breaks during your workouts.

You should never do all exercises in one day start slowly, otherwise, you may end hurting yourself both internally and externally.

3. Do not do fancy workouts which you may see on YouTube! People usually get entangled in fancy workouts show on YouTube which is created to generate views not necessarily be helpful at all.

4. Do stretches before and after a workout. Do not forget to do stretches as it helps in opening the muscles tangled during the workout.

5. Always stay hydrated while doing exercise. A properly hydrated body is extremely necessary during the workout as it improves the oxygen stability in the body.

6. Do not compare yourself to people who are further along in their fitness journey. People often compare themselves with others and get demotivated which is not needed as every person and their body function works differently.

Omkar Shewale is one of the prominent fitness trainers and nutritionists.

