CEO Abhishek Mishra's inspiring story steals show at Tedx Mansagarlake, Jaipur
CEO Abhishek Mishra’s inspiring story steals show at Tedx Mansagarlake, Jaipur

Abhishek Mishra, CEO, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival addressing crowd at Tedx Mansagarlake, Jaipur
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:56 PM IST
By HT Brand Studio

India, 9th November 2021: Tedx Mansagarlake, Jaipur had a prominent speaker on their podium on 31st Oct - Mr Abhishek Mishra. The young entrepreneur is the CEO of the million-dollar organisation-Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival and the youngest advisory member of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). At the hallowed event, the enterprising CEO delivered one of the most inspirational speeches on recognising mindset as the biggest asset and its impact on our life.

With a mission to celebrate Indian cinema and carry on the legacy of Dada Saheb Phalke, Abhishek Mishra has worked hard to achieve success at a very young age. He has joined the league of inspirational story makers by becoming the youngest entrepreneur of India.

In his speech, Abhishek spoke at length on ‘Mindset Your Biggest Asset’. According to him, “The difference is between the finite and infinite outlook of a human being that leads to success or loss, and what factors are key in the latter.” He warned about the dangers of perceiving an infinite outlook with a finite mindset, which hurts trust, cooperation and innovation. He has been fascinated with how leaders and organizations can change the world and continues to write on patterns of thinking, acting and communicating in the most successful ways.

Abhishek also shared that there is no such thing as a natural-born leader, as well as the importance of having empathy in leadership. He further emphasised on the importance of being a good listener wherein you not only tend to embrace patience but through adequate observation and analysis, learn more aspects about life through others around you. Additionally, he mentioned that it is crucial to prioritise your own time as the time you spend on reading or rendering onto someone should be of equal worth.

Further in his deeply moving and thought-provoking talk, he highlighted the concept of “The Art of Elimination” as the assertion is paramount on which habits and the kind of people require elimination in life. Likewise, the principle of balance in terms of time management, roles implementation, etc., is the essence of an equilibrium life.

Abhishek Mishra’s life is a motivational tale, in itself. A perfect example of how a hardworking kid turned into a millionaire with sheer belief, a positive mindset and hard work. Abhishek started his journey at a very young age by working in call centres and then assisting on Adshoots. His curiosity in Indian Cinema led him to do a thorough study on the ongoing environment of Indian Motion pictures. Because of his diligence and determination in reviving the name and work of the father of Indian Cinema, Abhishek Mishra was appointed as the CEO of DPIFF (Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival) at the age of 18. Furthermore, he was included as the Jury Panel of the Central Board of Film Certification, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

In addition, Abhishek is also working tirelessly to provide a podium to showcase the hard work of aspiring, independent, and professional movie makers so that the new era of Indian cinema regains its golden touch.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

