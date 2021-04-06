CEO of hostlelo.com, Zubair Shaikh, went from Bollywood to the corporate world

"No matter how hard you work, someone else is working harder."

Billionaire Elon Musk gave this quote and it stands true in the content of hardwork.

Hardwork and determination can lead you to any place in life, Zubair Shaikh is a living example of this proverb.

From being a lyricist to a software developer and then towards his stint as an entrepreneur, Zubair Shaikh is a master of all trades who today enjoys being the CEO of a hugely popular hosting solutions company called 'Hostlelo' a leading affordable Web hosting provider in India.

Born in the Sikar district of Rajasthan, India, Zubair's family moved to Mumbai when he was a year old, post which he completed his entire schooling and college in Mumbai.

Zubair choose engineering in his bachelor's and also made a facebook page wherein he would pen down his independent Shayari's and Gazal's, this was when he was found by a Bollywood music director from this page who then offered him a chance to write for his albums.

The phoenix has risen, in the year 2011, Zubair composed verses for him and after two years of persistent hustle, in the year 2013, he could feature his ability as a lyricist for a major film 'Luv Shuv Pyaar Vyaar', in the melody 'Jism', sung by Kunal Ganjawala, which had the music by Gufy.

Other creations of Zubair include 'The Task', title track of the same movie which was sung by Mohd Irfan, Benny Dayal. There were several songs written by Zubair Shaikh that could unfortunately not make to their releases.

Simultaneously Zubair was also working at a company as an engineer and was carving another niche for himself, he got the opportunity to work for positions which was working with giant companies and banks such as Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank etc.

He has worked for various IT MNC's such as Nucsoft LTD, Nityo Infotech and many more. He has successfully developed projects for the clients like Aditya Birla, L&T, Fullerton India, Magma Financse etc.

From worked on modern technologies such as Blockchain, Big Data, Java, Artificial Intelligence, Zubair had amassed much knowledge under his belt, which was taking him towards another unprecedented career.

His phenomenal stint as a lyricist crossed four years in Bollywood from 2013-2017. Zubair then turned towards his passion for developing softwares, he had manifested becoming an entrepreneur since a long time, he materialised this passion by founding the notable hosting solutions company, Hostlelo.

In a short span since 2017, Hostlelo's affordable and high speed hosting has hosted notable portals such as FilmyMyntra, AutoFreak and many more.

He has with his deep insights and vision given decent competition to other hosting providers in the country by curating such plans of

VPS, Shared and dedicated hosting to meet the far reaching needs of businesses.

Falling true to its catchphrase,"Hosting which hosts Anything", Hostlelo is coming to the rescue of thousands of businesses who are looking for a credible and reliable partner to kickstart the journey for their dream businesses online.

Presently, this dynamic CEO is providing master solution to businesses via Hostlelo and is remotely providing his stalwart software developer services to a California based multinational company.

