‘Ceramic and white clay roof tiles becoming popular in India,' says Mr. Thangal

KPG roofing’s Managing Director Mr. Thangal said that the recent trends have shown a sudden boom in the market for ceramic roof tiles and white clay roof tiles. Mr. Thangal also stated that the building materials market is picking up from the downfall due to the COVID-19 situation.

Ceramic roof tiles, as it is being called in the market, are very affordable and reliable roofing solutions with a huge lifespan. They have a higher lifespan, excellent noise and heat insulation, water resistance, resistance to algae and much more to offer. These traits, along with the fact that they are very cheap compared to other roofing options, make these roof tiles popular.

White clay roof tiles are natural roof tiles made by mined white clay, they have extreme perfection and aesthetic appeal. White clay tiles use better quality clay than the cheaper ceramic roof tiles. This ensures higher heat resisting capacity and the multiple layers of colour coating infuses better aesthetic appeal. White clay tiles are a little expensive than the cheaper ceramic roof tiles. But it is being wildly propagated by architects and engineers due to its advantages and style.

The clay tiles industry in India was facing a downfall by 2010 due to the shortage of good red clay in the south Indian region. The artificial cement tiles were dominating in the market till white clay tiles came into the market. Since the re-introduction of clay tiles, the architects and homeowners, after getting a reliable solution, tend to go to the traditional style houses with roof tiles. Currently, the south Indian roofing market is booming and many brands have established themselves over the decade.

“During the initial days, people had several doubts regarding the quality of the imported tiles. But once these tiles started to be used in premier projects, the general public welcomed them with both hands. The major advantage of these tiles is that it is the most applicable material for the south Indian climate. When expensive European roof tiles fail in adapting with the Indian climate, the white clay tiles already made the name as the most reliable roof tiles in the Indian market. The triple layer coating present on the white clay tiles saves it from algae, colour fading, aging, etc. currently, this is the most affordable and reliable roofing solution present on the market”. He further added. His firm KPG Roofings boasts having a 40% market share in the white clay segment.

Mr. PookoyaThangal is the Founder and Managing Director of KPG roofings, India’s largest roofing showroom chain. KPG has 30 exclusive roofing showrooms across India, which hosts ceramic roof tiles, white clay roofing tiles, roofing shingles, rain gutters, and other accessories. Currently, KPG Roofings branded roof tiles are the most sold imported roof tiles on the Indian market.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.