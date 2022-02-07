Changing the soundtrack of your life- Bombay Music Co.

If the music industry were free to write its own history, every year, chronicles would be written. However, much has changed in the eerie shadow of 2020. The industry, from record labels to independent artists, has gone off the rails without lucrative live shows and album releases. They're now looking for new ways to generate revenue and engage with music enthusiasts.

A revolutionary new arrival in the music industry, Bombay Music Co., is tackling the obstacles of the pandemic and emerging from the ashes of creation. Having been established in 2021, it is a unique and clever creation & brainchild of the founder. It does business remotely and leverages virtual meetings to communicate with artists, producers, singers, directors, and the rest of the team. The music industry is a huge field with many opportunities. As a result, Bombay Music Co. strives to provide these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to as many young, brilliant musicians as possible. The perks of becoming a part of this music label are immeasurable.

"We hope to break down barriers, broaden opportunities, and make a career in music a reality for all," says the founder of Bombay Music Co. He aspires to see the next generation of musicians bloom and achieve great success. They believe in making music to channel and guide it towards the soul and heart, rather than for the masses. The company is now working on more than ten projects with young and skilled musicians in order to make an impact. The crew is composed of hardworking Gen-Zers that spend their time scouting talent and participating in demo trials.

Covid-19 transformed live streaming, which was formerly derided and dismissed as a cheap thrill, into the most efficient way of creating profitable music today. Artists and music firms flocked to live streaming after their gigs were cancelled and they had nowhere else to communicate with followers.

The debut album has been released across digital channels, making it accessible to all music fans. With the release of Ajnabi on the 24th of January, all eyes were on them as they crossed 1 million views in less than ten days. It's reasonable to state that, thanks to their unwavering commitment and faith, Bombay Music Co. will become India's most exceptional Music Company.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.