Charity Is Not Only A Duty But A Joy - Says Nitin Pujari Ji

“That gift which is given out of duty, at the proper time and place, to a worthy person, and without expectation of return, is considered to be charity in the mode of goodness.” - Bhagavad-Gita.

Following this quote and setting an example for everyone, Nitin Pujari Ji of Salasar Balaji Dham, donated at the Salasar Balaji Gaushala on his birthday a few days back. Motivating the devotees to celebrate their birthdays by doing donations and charity, Nitin Pujari Ji says, “Spending money on expensive parties and birthday celebrations is a waste and should be stopped. Instead that money should be invested in helping the poor and giving donations to the needy. On my birthday, I donated in the Salasar Balaji Gaushala and fed the poor. Worshipping the cow is a sacred part of Hinduism. Cow is considered to me our mother and Cow worship is like worshiping 33 crore deities. This donation and charity made me feel joyous and made my birthday special. I request all the devotees as well, to celebrate their birthdays by helping the poor and donating for charity, instead of wasting money on parties and huge celebrations.”

The celebrations are considered to be an important aspect of the life of everyone. Although there are people who spend a large part of their financial resources on occasions such as weddings and birthdays, there is already a growing number of people who spend a lot of money on several small occasions as well. Spending huge amounts on celebrations is just another way to show off in the society and boast about the money.

Further explaining the reason to stop wasting money on celebrations, Nitin Pujari Ji says, “In addition, today, people organize the type of functions to draw attention to social media in the form of likes and comments. For these reasons, people spend generously for such functions. On the contrary, there are people who consider this expense as a waste of money and, therefore, unnecessary because it not only represents an economic burden for the host family, but also creates a feeling of competition among relatives to organize the best party for their loved ones.”

Giving a message to the society, Nitin Pujari Ji requests everyone to do more charities and donations and pray for the good health of everyone.

