Check out StyleBee beauty pageant and web series

StyleBee DivaIndia (stylebee.fashion) is a unique pageant where the confidence, skills, and potential of the contestants are the parameters unbound by one’s complexion, age, weight, height, and mother tongue. The StyleBee Diva finale 2021 was organized in Hyderabad in April. The winners were crowned by the star casts of the upcoming web series, The Shoot and 8 Models (Season 1). It made the occasion special for the winners, as Stylebee is providing opportunities to people to bag roles in its TV / web series and exposure on national media.

(Miss Category Contest winners are: Kavya, Preksha and Khiteshwari)

(Mrs. Category Contest winners are: Asmita, Kanika and Supriya)

Stylebee web series

Can the world stop a woman from dreaming? Will her age or looks set her limit to explore? Would society decide what she deserves? Does her size, body determine the journey, she should set for herself?

Stylebee is coming up with a web series that portrays 8 beautiful women (Abilasha, Rizwana, Surabhi, Meha, Meena, Shaafi, Pratibha and Aditi) at their; a remarkable journey into the world full of charm and mystique.

The show brings in a series of different emotions from different women who take the challenge of making the world see that everyone hold substance and aren't mere an object of criticism.

They are not models. Do they know how to face cameras? All it takes is one opportunity, one step and a lot of passion. This is what Stylebee gives you.

The theme revolves around the journeys that have not been easy, but has also showcased their strength to manoeuvre through it and take a step towards their dream world. The web series has ensured that when you look at these women, you not only see their beautiful faces but the stories they have got that is going to move and touch the heart of all.

Tears, smiles, laughs, friendship and a lot of drama are in store.

If you think you got a dream, be it anything, and you are dwelling on whether you should pursue it or not because of different kind of societal standards you got to match; this is for you to watch. Because, at the end, all that matters is how far you go in challenging the struggles, getting over it and achieving whatever you want to achieve. Stylebee is waiting for you. See you on camera!!

