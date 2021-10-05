Chemie-Tech gets contract for double wall tanks in Rajasthan Refinery Complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates & New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Chemie-Tech has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning contract from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) for Cryogenic Double Wall Storage Tanks (DWST) and associated facilities - Package 7 (Part-A) at HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd in Rajasthan, India.

Chemie-Tech will execute 4 Double Wall Storage Tanks of 45 m dia with a combined capacity of 96000 m3 to store Refrigerated Ethylene and Propylene for the refinery complex along with Vaporization system, BOG compressors, heating packages, etc.

The scope of the contract involves Project Management, Residual process design, Detailed Design and Engineering, Procurement, Construction, pre commissioning & commissioning with Single point responsibility of above ground, flat bottom, vertical, full containment type double wall storage tank (outer tank with RCC post tension wall & inner tank 9% Ni Steel) with Packages such as BOG Compressor, Ethylene Vaporisor, Propylene Heating, Glycol Makeup, Cold-Blowdown system, In-tank pumps, etc. complete with pile foundations, civil, mechanical, piping, electrical, cathodic protection, instrumentation, firefighting system and associated accessories with statutory approvals.

About HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL)

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd. (HRRL) was incorporated on 18th September 2013, as a Joint Venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan (GOR) with an equity participation of 74% and 26% respectively. HRRL is setting up a Greenfield 9 MMTPA refinery cum petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

About Chemie-Tech

Chemie-Tech; a Global EPC services provider in the field of Oil & Gas Projects mainly in Europe, Middle East, Africa, India, Americas and Australian regions. Chemie-Tech has been achieving a sizeable growth into the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) world for Setting up major Oil & Gas facilities involving Refinery Process Units, Offsite & Utilities, Petroleum Storage Terminals, LPG/Cryogenic Storage, Pipeline and Infrastructure Projects worldwide.

