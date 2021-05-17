Cherry Garg – The new sensation in online entertainment promotion industry

Cherry Garg (Mukul Garg), who hails from Sangrur, Punjab is the CEO of Kaimz Media, a fast-growing online entertainment promotions and verifications organization. Cherry is a part of the group of young people who are using social media’s endless opportunities not only in their leisure time but as a career prospective because it provides a lot of scope to opt it out as a full time career option and grow leaps and bound, therefore, Cherry Garg after identifying this fact, started the Kaimz Media officially at very young age.

At first, he started to work on to verify accounts on Instagram, Snapchats, Facebook and other social media apps which increased the integrity and reach of his clients many folds. The Blue checkmark indicates that account is authentic, and account belongs to a celebrity or leader in their specific fields. The Verified account helps to make you stand out in the crowd and show your followers that your have influence in your industry, therefore, every celebrity, well known people and business also prefer to verify their social media accounts to provide official and authentic information about their coming projects and products. For this Cherry Garg’s Kaimz Media comes into the picture, and handle every task related to verify the accounts and provide seamless experience to their clients. Cherry’s hard work and his precise services have earned him a lot of clients who value his integrity and professionalism.

When Cherry started his career in digital space, he was not aware that online promotions can be this big thing which it has become now. It is estimated that In 2016, around 400 million (4 crore) people in India were using internet actively and enjoying it’s benefits, however since then, the number of active internet users have grown immensely, if we go by global trend, the percentage of growth is even higher and this growth was the reason in boom online marketing era and Cherry Garg decided to in cash this opportunity and by his company Kaimz Media, started the online promotions of many celebrities and brands.

Cherry Garg understand the power of knowledge in any field. He doesn’t want to be just Jake of all trades but expert in his field, therefore, all his steps are towards to his goal always. To be best in online marketing, to learn from already established digital marketing brands and entrepreneurs is necessary, therefore, he joins several networking events and connect with like-minded individuals. Due to his active learning, now Cherry is expert in all the required skills of online promotions be it SEO, PPC Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Management.

Cherry always stays up to date with all the trends of online marketing which helps him enhance his skills and growth of his organization. His goal is to be Best-In-Class professional in his field. His analytical skills, tactical planning, networking, and able leadership are proving beneficial in his individual and organization’s growth.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.