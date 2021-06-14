Choreographer Shail Khan Dyer Talks of 5 Principles of Success in Choreography

From beginning his tryst with dance at the age of eight, to becoming a prominent choreographer, Shail Khan Dyer’s journey is full of inspiration. Born in Jalore, Rajasthan, Shail worked hard for five years, putting in intense practice and hard work, to finally begin his career as a choreographer at the age of 12. Today, as a 23-year-old, Shail commands respect in the field of professional choreography and he has come to realize that dance is nothing short of an expression that opens people’s hearts. He often refers to dance as being a form of meditation but at the same time, he makes sure that his choreography demonstrates grace and perfection.

Armed with such rich experience at such a young age, Sahil Khan talks of five basic principles of choreography, to help budding dancers and aspiring choreographers, to find their way amidst the world of dance -

• An Appropriate Song

Shail says, “Great choreography begins with great music.” One needs to find an appropriate song before one plan on dancing. For an event, concert or festival, your performance would be as good as your selection of songs. Shail advises that one should divide the choreography into different portions for an occasion, so that the audience enjoys variety within a limited amount of time.

• Music is Magic

Before you even begin to choreograph for an event, you must understand the music that is going to be played. Shail believes that if a dancer or a choreographer has a solid understanding of rhythm and music, dance steps will come naturally to him. He proposes that one should comprehend the melody, lyrics and the rhythm, before going on to produce fantastic choreography.

• Be Your Own Self

Being true to yourself is the best way to let your choreography shine. In a world, where you have brilliant choreographers already rocking the scene, it would require something unique, something fresh, to help you stand out professionally. Therefore, let your personal preferences reflect into your work. Your art should come from within.

• Go For Distinction

Choreography means letting your mind speak, right? So, whatever comes out of your mind and heart will have a stamp of your own. Let that be your guiding force and try new things, new steps to create flawless choreography. Music works at different levels. So to become an excellent choreographer, you need to demonstrate an emotional grip of music at each level.

• Believe in yourself!

There is nothing more beautiful than a choreographer who is self-aware. This helps you realize not just your own shortcomings but also your strengths. Stop thinking too much about your performance or you will end up botching your efforts. Instead keep yourself light in the mind and let your imagination be your guide.

Speaking of himself, Shail says, “I just want to be an artist who will encourage every artist that needs help.” And that is why he has come up with these 5 principles of choreography to help each budding artiste make their dream come true!

