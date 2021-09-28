CISCE sem 1 board: MCQs- based score booster tips for maximum marks

As we know, board exams have always played a critical role in shaping one’s future. But the current conditions have made it slightly difficult for the students to prepare. Though the paper pattern and syllabus have been changed to ease the tension, we think they could still use some tips to ace their exams.

MCQs will be a major part of the exam, and they won’t be easy as one thinks. Use these 4 score-boosting tips and get that future-shaping percentage.

1. Improve your speed and accuracy:

MCQs can be tricky, and one may lose quite some time on a question. To avoid losing that time, practice MCQ-based questions as much as you can for MCQs Based ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board 2021-22 . Put yourself to the test and time it so that you know your speed and accuracy. This will enable you to realize your weaker portions and know what you need to focus on.

2. Use Good Material to Prepare, Decode The Exam Pattern:

The syllabus of CBSE boards is completely based on the NCERT textbooks, and the students should definitely use them the most to prepare. Students may also refer to Oswaal Upcoming ICSE ISC Sample Question Papers books for 10th and 12th MCQs Based ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board 2021-22 for various subjects. Decode the exam pattern and familiarize yourself with the paper with Oswaal Books.

3.Have a schedule:

Create a schedule for yourself so that you can finish your syllabus in time. You do not want to rush anything at the last minute. Make sure you have enough time on hand for a thorough revision of every subject.

Focus on the important topics: With the exam time almost here, students need to focus on topics that have the most weightage. Mastering these topics will give you the advantage of scoring higher. It would be beneficial if the topics with higher weightage are not put to option.

4.Prepare Chapter-wise Topic-wise As Per Mark Weightage

It’s very important for students to solve mock tests so that they are aware of what it’s going to be like during the real exam. For instance, you can use the Oswaal Chapter-wise Topic-wise ICSE, ISC MCQs Question Banks Class 10 & 12 For Semester 1 Board Exams 2021-22, will help you to prepare as per the mark weightage for upcoming exams. Then grade your test and see how prepared you are. The Answer key with explanations will enable you to write more scoring and accurate answers. This will also enable you to improve your speed and accuracy. Similarly, solve question papers from other subject books by Oswaal and during the last few days use the Mnemonics, Revision Notes, and Mind Maps for quick revision, included in the book. These reference books are available for class 10 as well for every subject too.

Along with all this, you also need to get enough rest for your mind and body so that you are capable of retaining the learning on your exam day. Best of luck!