Clevered launches India's first AI internship program with Oxford professor

While most international curricula focus on bridging the gap between theoretical learning and hands-on practical experience, India is yet to open the doors to experiential learning methodologies. Since future jobs and the future era demands students to be proficient with 21st-century skills, the National Education Policy 2020 recommended introducing Artificial Intelligence as a subject in school. However, such subjects need hands-on experience more than learning facts and concepts in classrooms.

There are several companies that claim to make children future-ready by teaching them how to code. What they overlook is that children need to learn to apply the codes in order to prepare themselves for the digital future. One such EdTech startup that goes beyond regular coding classes for kids is Clevered.

Bridging the gap between classroom theory lessons and hands-on practical learning

Clevered has taken the initiative to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and hands-on experience offering a unique Artificial Intelligence Internship Program (AIIP) in association with a senior researcher from the University of Oxford. This program is the first of its kind in India providing hands on experience to students to observe and create AI in Action.

Clevered has launched AIIP for school students to enable them a real-life experience of how AI skills can be applied to innovate and solve social problems at large. In this program, a senior researcher from the University of Oxford offers expert mentorship and guidance to propel students towards using artificial intelligence.

During the course of the internship, students meet peers from across the globe and other industry professionals who share their knowledge and insights that strengthens the students’ creative muscles.

Clevered AIIP at a Glance

Clevered AIIP is a 3-month internship program where students attend interactive and informative sessions every week and learn real-life applications of artificial intelligence.

The program is guided by Clevered’s senior mentors, industry experts from top companies, and senior researchers from the University of Oxford. Students get the opportunity to interact with such professionals and understand the way artificial intelligence is shaping the future world that they would be living in. These interactive sessions and mentorship go a long way in shaping the future of the students in making informed decisions about higher education and careers.

In order to keep the students engaged and keep their interest growing, Clevered organizes special sessions for internship students where industry experts from top companies like Microsoft, PwC, Siemens share their personal experiences, strategies, and useful insights that help the students understand how artificial intelligence is used in real-world. During these sessions, young aspirants also get information about future careers that they want to pursue.

Clevered keeps students connected through an exclusive community where students can interact with each other, share their doubts, innovative ideas and even their experience in the AIIP.

Clevered AIIP got featured in national and international media

Before Clevered launched the AIIP, it got widespread acknowledgment in national print media for taking students on a learning journey that is not confined to classroom learning. The new initiative of the unique AIIP has been appreciated by two of the most senior researchers of the University of Oxford.

Clevered’s AIIP also received its due appreciation in the Middle East when one of Clevered’s students successfully completed the artificial intelligence internship program and was declared the youngest student ever to complete such a program. 7-year old Saanvi Chouraria from Abu Dhabi had created a ‘Wikipedia for the Blind’ for her internship project which proves that students develop problem-solving skills in this unique program. While many coding for kids companies boast of the games their students make, Clevered AIIP places skill development at its core enabling students to think like problem-solving innovators.

Why Enroll Your Child in Clevered AIIP?

Unlike any other program, Clevered AIIP has been designed to enable young students to experience the real world of artificial intelligence under the guidance of experts who help them grow an innovative mindset. At the end of the internship program, students receive Certificates of Completion and Letter of Recommendation that strengthen their student profile improving their chances of admission to top universities. However, it is the hands-on project-making, the interaction with industry experts, the practical learning experience, and the priceless mentorship from University of Oxford researchers that make this program a cut above the rest.



















