Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal is helping her patients tackle diabetes

A clinical dietitian, Garima Goyal, is an experienced professional working through the clock to keep her patients fit and fine. A medical professional, Garima Goyal has been a dietitian for over 4 years. Her journey is defined by her excellence and enthusiasm that urge her to learn more and grow more. One who helps patients deal with their diseases through controlled and verified diet plans; Garima Goyal has acquired her training at reputed organizations like Medanta, the Medicity, Gurgaon; DMCH and CMCH, Ludhiana. It has perhaps been evident from her work profile that her skills are up to the mark and she is no less than a superstar in the field of medicine.

More than just prescribing people to eat healthy foods and stay fit, she does more than that. Keeping a patient under control and ensuring that his/ her health stays absolutely fine is no less than a responsibility that one has to handle with honesty and compassion. Yet being a dietitian, she has to keep up with her patients’ demands and desires and their willingness to eat freely and live freely! Apart from helping people with managaing weight, she is an expert in helping patients with diabetes, kidney problems like CKD, liver problems like cirrhosis, hepatitis, fatty liver diseases, pancreatitis, gastric issues like gastritis, constipation, IBS, IBD, etc.

Working on her patients' diets to assist them to keep their diabetes levels under control, she has to undertake thorough research and plan accordingly. As there are more bodily processes adjoined with the disease of diabetes, she has to take into consideration the other aspects as well before she formulates an appropriate diet chart for her patients. Seldom she faces obstacles that keep her in haywire. Still, she is determined enough to keep her calm, stay compassionate, and remain connected to her patients. As a patient with diabetes has to be fed within every 2-3 hours, she simply keeps up with the challenges of working hard in order to satisfy her patients’ appetite full and fit too! Doing all this, Garima Goyal frequently feels weary and tired. However, as her job suggests her to do, she simply keeps going on until the time her patients are doing good. This defines her professionalism and dedication towards her job and her patients. From maintaining a close eye on their sugar level to insulin drop, is required to work 24×7 in accordance with the diet plans of her patients.

Even after working in the field for such a long time, she feels bound to her profession and places her faith in the power of medicine. Medicine can do a lot that one cannot even imagine. But what food habits can do to an individual and her body is beyond imagination. Playing such a major role, the food habits of a person often get neglected and this is the reason why dietitians like her continue to work and put in their efforts. To sum up, she is not a product of sudden luck but, she has acquired her popularity through her caliber and commitment.

