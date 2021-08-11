Cloud Based Accounting Software simplified through RealBooks

The MSMEs play a major role in the economic growth of our country. Digital transformations are playing a vital role in restructuring these MSME’s, due to the changes in the in-person and social settings brought upon by the pandemic. Cloud computing with its easy accessibility, adaptability and product versatility has accelerated digitalization globally, popularizing Cloud based Accounting softwares. There is a rapid shift from desktop-based accounting applications to Cloud based Accounting Software to shape clarity in financial data in real time across multiple business and branches.

RealBooks is one of India’s fastest growing cloud-based accounting-inventory payroll management software. RealBooks cloud-based software is well known and trusted for its high functionality and a rich integrated system, by over 10,000 companies. Their in-depth financial analysis software helps companies with day-to-day accounting, financial and inventory management. RealBooks is GST and VAT Compliant (for GCC Countries) and allows automation of TDS accounting

Neeraj Kumar Jain, a well-known Chartered Accountant and Anurag Mohta, an IIM Lucknow MBA with several years of experience in Investment banking laid the foundation of RealBooks with the motto of “helping businesses small and large to take better financial decisions every single day” with their advanced cloud-based accounting software catering to MSMEs, the backbone of our economy, by providing a complete financial management platform. Anurag Mohta, CEO and Neeraj Kumar Jain CIO have envisioned RealBooks to become a leading global player of its domain.

RealBooks currently has a pan-India presence both via Channel Partners and an online presence facilitating companies as diverse from having annual top-line of Rs. 20 lakhs to Rs. 2,000 crores to maintain their accounts with equal ease. RealBooks is a very easy-to-use software, with several exciting features, for all types of companies along with easy migration of data from your existing software. It is hosted on the world’s most secure AWS servers with almost zero downtime. They offer robust multi location, branch accounting and multi GSTIN modules with customized approval-based workflow and user level permissions. They allow the user to upload documents and attach to entries which help in creating a hassle-free paperless office which in-turn allows the businesses to handle millions of records easily and have pre-scheduled reports and notifications at your fingertips. They also offer inventory management with Order to Pay and Order to Receive cycles, customisable templates for invoice generation, GST and TDS automation tools. RealBooks provides a mobile based application for Android and iOS along with browser hosted application with both mouse and keyboard short keys navigation options.

RealBooks allows specific functionalities designed for Accounting Outsourcing firms and Chartered Accountants to ensure accounting, audit and compliance can be performed accurately and properly. For future endeavours has now begun integrating the entire payments, collections, invoice booking, employee spends and other finance functions, such that it shall improve the performance of the accountant manifold and provide much higher quality reporting to management. RealBooks expects to release this within 2021 and get at least 100,000 users on board by the end of this financial year.

