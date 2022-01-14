Cloudways promo code GET25, enjoy $25 bonus

Cloudways promo code is GET25 where you will enjoy a $25 free sign-up bonus. You just have to use the GET25 coupon code at the time of sign up and you will get $25 instantly.

Cloudways Promo Code

Cloudways promo code is GET25 by applying you will get a $25 free sign-up bonus. Share your promo code with your friends and earn $25 on each successful referral.

How to Register & Get $25 Bonus

1: Click on the link in order to activate the $25 discount offer.

2: Now you will be landing on the Cloudways site, click on "Get Started Free" and follow the steps.

3: You will need to complete the registration process for a Cloudways account by entering your email address and other information. At the bottom, there will be an option for “Got a Promo Code?”.”

4: Click on the "Got a Promo Code" button, enter the Coupon Code - GET25 to claim the best discount of $25 and click "Start Free Nowadays". Now you are ready

5: Next, enter your mobile number and click "Send the Activation code" & Get the verification code and enter it, then click "Activate My Account"

6: That’s it! The server is now ready for you to launch it through the newly created account. To redeem the Cloudways coupon code, Go to the following link: Account > Credit Card > Authorize Credit Card and then add your credit card details to the field provided.

About Cloudways

The Cloudways platform allows you to host your website on a server through this hosting platform. There are more than 15 applications like WordPress, Magento, Joomla and more that can be installed. They offer 24/7 customer service to assist you. You do not need technical knowledge to begin using Cloudways.

Conclusion

So that's all about the Cloud ways promo code which is “GET25” to avail $25 free sign up bonus.