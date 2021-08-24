Club Mahindra Reviews that would make you channel your inner traveller

A wildlife encounter in Kumbhalgarh, dreamy misty morning in Dharamshala, a serene walk in a forest in Yercaud, or a quick dash to Bhutan…which of these piques your interest? You haven’t had the chance to travel in 2020 and this year you want to spend a holiday with your family at least once, if not more, and truly make it count. You owe it to yourself amidst the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic. And the good news is, you only need to invest in a Club Mahindra holiday to get the ideal post-pandemic vacation you and your family needs. Every Club Mahindra resort caters to the needs of each family member. So, even if you decide to vacation only once this year, given the COVID-19 situation, you can rest assured to enjoy a variety of unique and fun experiences at just one resort.

Lockdown curbs are lifting…time to pack your bags!

The year 2020 was a hard one, and though the year 2021 started off on a promising note, the second wave of the Coronavirus hit the country hard. Most of the year 2020 was spent in a lockdown at home, while a few months of this year have already been spent under travel and movement restrictions.

But things are easing up now with the numbers of positive cases reducing and the speed of vaccination increasing. Other countries are also lifting their embargos on travellers from India. You know what this means – it’s time to leave behind the gloom of the months gone by and plan at least one holiday this year, and make it count!

Except – booking a holiday is not as easy as it used to be. Prices have shot up for flights and hotels, and there are safety curbs in place to keep the outbreak in check. But keeping in mind that safety measures put in place benefit everyone, you must undergo the mandatory RT-PCR testing and get your shots before you travel. It keeps everyone else safe and benefits you to know that you are protected from the virus. This helps you enjoy your vacation a lot more!

Invest in a timeshare – invest in a Club Mahindra membership

Let’s turn your attention to booking the holiday. As a family, which are the ideal destinations to go to? If you have young children, you won’t want to travel too far or out of the country just yet. But if everyone’s willing to go to a scenic location and stay at a great resort to make some great memories at a grim time like this, you should read the Club Mahindra reviews and invest in a Club Mahindra membership.

Club Mahindra has been helping families like yours create truly memorable holiday experiences in India and around the world, with a membership to over 100+ resorts. That’s a breathtaking range of resorts and destinations to choose from, from Manali to Singapore, and from Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the Netherlands. If you’ve got a destination in mind, you can be sure there’s a Club Mahindra resort there waiting to host you.

And now for the reviews…

People who have recently used their memberships for short holidays have glowing Club Mahindra reviews to offer. Spandana S, an IT professional from Chennai, took off for her first post-lockdown holiday to Goa with her husband and young son. They have had a Club Mahindra holidays membership for four years now, but have only taken three holidays thus far. “Taking a vacation after being at home for so many months, that too with a bored child, was the best feeling. I have never felt more alive and the Club Mahindra Resort we stayed at went out of its way to make us feel welcome.” Recalling the sumptuous breakfasts at the resort’s restaurant, Tamara, the scuba diving and candlelit dinner experiences the resort arranged for them, she adds to her Club Mahindra review, “It was the best feeling to be pampered and rest at the resort. The staff at all their resorts are professional and friendly, and we are already planning where to go next!”

Mumbaikars Janaki and Ranjit Ranadive took a babymoon to the Symphony Samudra Resort at Port Blair and were more than happy to share a Club Mahindra review. “We will have our baby in December and this was the perfect way to relax and prepare ourselves for the months ahead,” Janaki explains. “We couldn’t have picked a more beautiful and restful spot. Ranjit and I spent our mornings exploring the beaches and taking photographs, and the evenings exploring the forest reserve near the resort, or dining under the stars. Our room was such a delight, too. Overall, it was an unforgettable experience right before another awaits!”

Another Club Mahindra review left on the brand’s website reads: “We have not enjoyed a short trip this much with our kids in years. We had not imagined taking a trip this year, but we suddenly decided to go to Sikkim. The Club Mahindra property at Baiguney left us spellbound, as did the natural beauty of the spot. Our daughters were thrilled with the vacation and we are closer as a family after the holiday.” She adds to her Club Mahindra review that the resort took every precaution to ensure guests’ safety. “The resort was regularly fogged and frequently cleaned, and surfaces were sanitised immediately upon use. We felt really safe and cocooned once we would return to the resort for our meals and rest,” she signs off.

About Club Mahindra holidays

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. (MHRIL) is a part of the Leisure and Hospitality wing of the Mahindra Group. It offers quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships in over 100 resorts located in India and around the world. It has over 2,50,000 members today, with more resorts and memberships being added every month.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.