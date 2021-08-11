Codleo’s journey to excellence

Creating business ideas that work, striving for excellence at all times, and delivering quality through consistent hard work — Codleo, a two-year-old yet one of the most trusted IT companies in the market — lives and swears by the three vital factors. Their customers, who they call their ‘partners’, fresh challenges as well as young minds keep them going and make their engagement successful. An ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 27001: 2013 certified firm that works at par with global standards, serves more than 70+ clients across different domains such as Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing & Retail, Non-Profit and Financial organizations.

With over 20+ years of experience, Mr. RS Maan, Managing Director and Global CRO of the firm aims at transforming the work process of different business organizations. Since 2010, he has been introducing the power of CRM — Salesforce to the corporates in India as well as North-Eastern USA. His prowess in strategic innovation, business planning, strategy development, software design, sales and marketing, channel creation, operating model improvement, and strategic partnerships accelerates the growth and expansion of Codleo. He believes in providing better life & career prospects to his employees and delivering the best value to his clients.

The firm has expertise in executing strategic business ideas by using the latest technologies for enhanced customer experience. It brings together a broad range of new-age technology services, including Business consulting, Digital Transformation, Business Analytics, Mobility Solutions and Technical Staffing services. In such a period of time, Codleo has not only partnered with Salesforce but is also helping customers with different technology stacks of Google, Microsoft, Asana, HubSpot, Zendesk etc.

Subsequent to accomplishing a staggering response from the market, Codleo forayed into the product development on Salesforce Platform and developed selective applications which are ideal for Small and Mid-Market Companies such as a Project Management App (ProjecLeo), Vendor Management App (VenLeo), Recruitment Management App (HireLeo) and Human Resource Management App (HRLeo). All these apps are built on Salesforce low code platform to offer a seamless & better experience to all users, to be on a single platform to access all applications and lesser IT infra & development cost ,being a low code cloud platform as a service.

Codleo’s logo has been derived through an amalgamation of two words — Code and Leo. The former stands for coding and the latter represent their courage to undertake bold decisions and resilience in the face of challenges because, as per them, there’s no life without challenges, hence, they heartily welcome them. They consider them as a chance to test their abilities and as an inspiring factor that will drive them forward. The company with a heart works overtime to achieve success for their expanding list of clients as well nurturing its young & hardworking team for a bright future.

Codleo is working with a dream to connect every business with their customers. Every business should have access to their customer’s data in one click, to understand and improve the work processes & ensure customer delight.

Codleo, a company with a heart roots for it's customers success. We aspire to never settle for status quo and believe in turning things around.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.