Coforge DPA, TalentSprint announce summer school for business process automation

• Fast-track training and certification for 250 young engineers by TalentSprint

• Placement-linked program with premium employment offer at Coforge DPA

Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), formerly NIIT Technologies, and TalentSprint, India’s leading edtech company from the NSE Group, have announced a fast-track, placement-linked Summer School to transform new engineering graduates into Business Process Automation and Low-Code Platform professionals. This immersive and experiential Summer School program is ideal for young professionals seeking to embark on an exciting IT career right now, despite the challenges of a pandemic.

Details about the programme

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Low-Code Development Platform (LCDP) market size is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2025, at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The surge in remote development triggered by the pandemic will continue to boost this sector as more companies turn to Low-Code Platforms to support their innovation and digital transformation agenda. Gartner predicts that half of all new demand for Low-Code Platforms will come from non-IT business organizations by end of 2025. It is expected that major software-as-a-service vendors and the need for business-led hyper-automation will drive up LCDP adoption through 2022. Similarly, the global BPM/BPA market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from USD 9.8 billion in 2020 to USD 19.6 billion by 2026, highlighting the need for skilled talent to power digital transformation.

Announcing the program, Suresh Jagannanthan, Chief Operating Officer, Coforge DPA, said: “As a leading global IT solutions organization, we operate at the intersection of domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. We are experiencing a significant surge in demand for technologies like business process automation, low-code development platforms and other related areas. These projects require highly-skilled certified resources. We are very pleased to collaborate with TalentSprint to develop and nurture a pool of globally competitive, young talent. The current pandemic notwithstanding, we have carefully designed the Summer School so that talented new engineering graduates are able to immediately start careers with Coforge in market-relevant emerging technologies.”

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint, said: “The pandemic has triggered WFH and hyper-automation which in turn are leading to a rapid embrace of LSDP and BPA technologies worldwide. This is the new normal. We are delighted to partner with Coforge to develop highly-skilled, certified talent for such platforms. This is a uniquely immersive and experiential Summer School program that will allow participants to learn, practice, build, get certified, and start their careers at Coforge upon successful completion of the program. We are also pleased that leading digital lending firms are stepping up to provide convenient payment options to all participants who are selected for the Summer School.”

The Certified Business Process Automation Professional Program (Summer School) is now accepting applications and is due to start in June 2021. Please visit the program page to apply.

About Coforge DPA

Coforge DPA is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. A focus on very select industries, a detailed understanding of the underlying processes of those industries and partnerships with leading platforms provides us a distinct vantage. We leverage AI, Cloud and Insight driven technologies, allied with our industry expertise, to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises.

Today our proprietary platforms power critical business processes across the Financial Services and Travel industries. Our over 12,000 technology and process consultants engineer, design, consult, operate and modernize systems across the world. In April 2021, we added another 9,000 employees into the Coforge family taking our total people strength to about 21,000, with the acquisition of 60% stake in SLK Global Solutions, a business process transformation enterprise offering BPM and digital solutions for the financial services industry.

Learn more about Coforge at www.coforgetech.com

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. The business involves various risks, and uncertainties that could result in the actual results to differ materially from those indicated here. All forward looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.www.talentsprint.com.

About National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully-integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology. https://www.nseindia.com/.

About NSE Academy Limited

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL’s cutting edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

