College Vidya becomes the only dedicated portal for distance & online education

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: College Vidya becomes India's first dedicated portal for distance and online education, including all of India's recognised ODL (Online and Distance Universities). College Vidya only lists UGC-DEB approved (ODL) universities on its portal so that students are saved from falling for the fake universities and institutes. College Vidya gives free help to students seeking admission to online and distance education programmes via website.

Distance and Online Education saw a huge surge as the pandemic ceased the whole world. As education gradually shifted towards ODL mode, a dedicated portal was missing for the same. This is where Collegevidya.com can help both students and institutions in the following way:

• Portal acts as a one-stop source for all the inquiries students and connect them with their ideal Universities.

• College Vidya is an unbiased portal and does not favour any ODL university over another.

• Video Counselling, Telephonic Guidance, and WhatsApp sessions helped students to get admission in various UG & PG Degree Programs including MBA.

College Vidya was incepted after the first COVID wave in 2020 and since then it has established a firm grip in the ODL Education genre. Currently, College Vidya has listed 75+ Online and Distance Universities that are approved by UGC (University Grant Commission) and DEB (Distance Education Bureau).

During the second wave of the pandemic, College Vidya counselled 5 lakh students who started higher education, without any fee while the country was in lockdown.

Mr Mayank Gupta, the CEO of College Vidya, expressed his delight with the present milestone by saying: “I wanted to create a platform that is free and unbiased so that it can be used by anyone and each one that is looking for the best university & its various crucial factors. Distance & Online Education is now growing immensely in the country, but still, it is not getting equal recognition amongst the students and working professionals.”

As College Vidya completes a year of its beginning, College Vidya is working right now on the College Vidya Compare feature. This compare feature allows the students to self-compare all the ODL courses and colleges on the basis of approvals, fees, Learning Management System, Curriculum, Placement Assistance, Faculty and Alumni Connect. Compare Feature eliminates the middlemen and places the ability to choose the preferred University in the hands of the student. In this regard, Rohit Gupta, COO of College Vidya, says in his statement: College Vidya’s goal is to become India's largest Online & Distance Education Aggregator. This portal's unique and unbiased idea is that we created a compare feature, which allows students to assess all of the colleges and universities that offer valid distance and online education.”

Apart from the website, College Vidya is active on all social media platforms. College Vidya is constantly uploading videos to its YouTube channel on a variety of important topics, courses, and universities/institutes so that students can gain a thorough understanding. College Vidya is working to dispel all myths and misconceptions about online education, and YouTube is one medium where College Vidya is making a significant difference.

College Vidya has undertaken efforts to provide support for students of all types of backgrounds in all regions of the nation, regardless of their social or economic status, in online and distance learning. College Vidya intends to launch the compare feature as soon as possible so that students can choose the best university for them based on the most important deciding factors.

For any queries visit collegevidya.com or contact the toll-free number - 18000 4205757

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.