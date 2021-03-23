Collegedunia concludes Collegedunia Connect at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

Collegedunia, India’s largest colleges and universities search platform, successfully concludes the meetup of Higher Education Industry leaders Collegedunia Connect in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Collegedunia Connect is a one-of-its-kind event to connect the leaders of Educational institutions at a single day. The event was attended by over 200+ top leaders from 75+ educational institutions in India who participated and benefited with knowledge exchanges via panel discussions and speeches by dignitaries. Few who were not able to join citing the Covid induced connected via video conferencing.

Collegedunia with a clientele of over 800 clients organized the event in Chennai highlighting the socio-educational importance of the region. The next chapters of the event are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru and Goa at a much bigger scale.

The key takeaways from the event was educating the leaders with current trends in digital marketing, the role of the National Education Policy in improving the quality of education and delivery of it and how to improve the online learning capabilities of the education providers.

S. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University was pleased by the performance of Collegedunia and quoted “CollegeDunia has been a significant contributor to our growth for 5 years, the dedication and commitment of their team is commendable”

Aman Mittal, Director at LPU joined the event via video conferencing, made note of Collegedunia’s contribution in the search of prospective students and also suggested having experience on important digital marketing tools such as Google Analytics.

Dr. Sashi Anand, Kalasalingam University commented that “The team behind Collegedunia is really really powerful and its upto the institutions to leverage that and that is why we have chosen Collegedunia to be our exclusive partner and we hope that this association will go on and will be successful in the future as well”

Dr. Indu Rao, Director, Vellore Institute of Technology, expressed her happiness and was delighted to know about the scale at which Collegedunia operates and delivers value for all its partners.

Dr. Susan Marthandan, Director, Hindustan College of Arts and Sciences, Chennai said “We are looking at future ways in which we can work together so that Hindustan Group of Institutions can generate more value and get wider visibility through Collegedunia”

The leadership meet was also aligned with the successful completion of the academic year 2020-2021 and delved into the achievements made by collegedunia in delivering the outreach campaign and also highlighted the roadmap for next year. The dignitaries underscored the importance of collegedunia for providing a great platform for the higher education institutions and the event enabled them to come together to share insights, experiences and network.

Sahil Chalana, Founder and CEO of Collegedunia addressed “Colleges and Collegedunia share the objectives and the key to success is to have synergy between both the parties.”

Collegedunia's vision to provide best values to the student passes through the educational institutions and it is committed to enrich their outreach with shared objectives and hand in hand consultations. To know more about Collegedunia Connect Conclave, visit @collegedunia and at twitter @college_dunia.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content