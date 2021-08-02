Collegedunia expands its strategic partnerships in Andhra Pradesh

Collegedunia, India’s leading education portal, and largest review platform, has joined hands with reputed institutes of Andhra Pradesh for strategic partnerships to enhance their Digital Presence, increase the intake and quality of students. The education portal signed a deal with Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology (RGMCET), Nandyal, Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), Vizianagaram, and Visakha Institute of Engineering and Technology (VIET), Visakhapatnam in a short span of one week.

​​“We want to focus on improving the quality intake in our institutions and our partnership with collegedunia will help us attract the best talent from both within and outside the state,” said Dr.D.V.Ashok Kumar, Director, RGMCET.

“It is now the new normal to focus our energies on the online marketing platforms. The education industry should be ready to adapt to the ever-changing digital trends,” said Sashibhushana Rao, Director, SITAM.

As part of the collaboration, the education portal will strategize a comprehensive solution to enhance the digital footprint of these institutes through its best-in-class services like performance-based online marketing/ branding, Webinars and WhatsApp sessions, Content management, SEO Optimization, etc. These partnerships will enhance the institutes’ brand value and will help Collegedunia uphold the quality of its services to the student community of Andhra Pradesh.

As per AISHE 2019-20, in a worrying trend, the number of students enrolling for Under Graduate as well as Post Graduate courses in Telangana has been gradually declining in the State. In most other States, the trend is the opposite and the number of students pursuing higher education has been increasing. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (APSCHE) is conducting a comprehensive survey to study the phenomenon of students migrating to other states for higher education and what triggers this trend. The latest data from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) show that at the pan India level, engineering seats at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma levels have declined to 23.28 lakh — the lowest in at least 10 years. The drop is being attributed to the consolidation that started seven years ago, with reduced demand forcing colleges to shut down.

As per the data available at Collegedunia portal, out of the 9 lakh+ inquiries received from Andhra Pradesh & Telangana in the time period of January to July 2021, approximately 60% of the enquires are for colleges of other states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, etc which reflects the intent of students to shift outside their home state for higher education. One of the prime reasons for this is the lack of awareness and availability of information about the quality institutes in their home state. This calls for education institutions to move towards a better channel for digital enhancements and focus on providing relevant information to the students and retain the talent in the state. Both the states together have 65 Universities and 5451 colleges and the region is embarking on a new technology mission in regards to education reforms.

Andhra pradesh and Telangana have been a strong market for Collegedunia over the past as well. Privileged associations like the ones with Gandhian Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Centurion University, Woxsen University, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), KL University, SRM University, etc have been huge win-win relationships for both Collegedunia and the institutes. We have sustained and grown by more than ten-fold over the past 4 years in this region and have helped the partners to launch new courses and add new geographies to the intake of institutes.

“Collegedunia has always believed in the power of digital marketing and we are committed to providing high degree services to our students, clients and fellow industry professionals. A dedicated team of graduates from top B-Schools like FMS, IIMs, and NITs has been set up to focus on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region and add value in the current education ecosystem of the state.”, said Sanjay Meena, Business Head, Collegedunia. “The advent of Covid-19 has brought along various challenges for the educational institutions that can further result in the digital transformation of the education sector,” he added.

Collegedunia, a large family of over 1200+ employees with 35000+ institutes, 400+ Exams, and 300,000+ bonafide reviews, has established itself as a prominent market leader in the field of education. The organization collected over 73 Crores INR in revenue with almost 100% YoY growth in the last financial year. The team has more than 250 People from top institutes like IIMs, FMS, BITS, DTU, NITs, IITS .

Recently Collegedunia launched its operations in 25+ new cities across the country with the objective of eliminating distances and making quality education accessible to students all over India. Moving forward in the same direction, it has now joined hands with institutes in various cities of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate the idea of student-college digital engagement in this region.

